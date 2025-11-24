ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk's Detention: SC Adjourns Wife's Plea To December 8

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to December 8 the hearing on a plea filed by the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, terming his detention under National Security Act as "illegal, and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights."

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Wangchuk's wife.

On October 29, the top court sought response of the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea of Wangchuk's wife. According to the amended plea, "the detention order is founded upon stale FIRs, vague imputations, and speculative assertions, lacks any live or proximate connection to the purported grounds of detention and is thus devoid of any legal or factual justification...

"Such arbitrary exercise of preventive powers amounts to a gross abuse of authority, striking at the core of constitutional liberties and due process, rendering the detention order liable to be vitiated by this court," it said.