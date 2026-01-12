ETV Bharat / bharat

'Detaining Authority Didn't Apply Mind When Recommending Sonam Wangchuk's Detention’: Kapil Sibal To SC

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Monday contended before the Supreme Court that the detaining authority (district magistrate) did not apply his mind when recommending Wangchuk's detention and only copy-pasted the recommendations made by the SSP, Ladakh Administration.

Sibal made these submissions before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale during the hearing of the petition filed by Wangchuk's wife.

The bench was informed that the recommendations of the SSP on which the detention order was issued have not been furnished. The bench asked if Sibal meant that mere reiteration of the recommendations would not be enough to prove that there has been an application of mind by the detaining authority. Sibal answered affirmatively.

The top court was hearing a plea by Angmo, who has challenged the detention of Wangchuk under the National Security Act, 1980 (NSA). Wangchuk has been detained, after the Ladakh protests for statehood turned violent, since September 2025.

Sibal emphasised that crucial material relied upon by the detaining authority had not been supplied to Wangchuk, which makes it impossible for him to make an effective legal representation against the detention. Sibal contended that four videos dated September 24, 2025, relied upon in the detention order, were never given to his client's husband.