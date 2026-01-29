ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Denies Arab Spring Remarks In SC

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk denied in the Supreme Court on Thursday allegations that he made a statement to overthrow the government like the Arab Spring, emphasising that he has the democratic right to criticise and protest. Fifty-nine-year-old Wangchuk is under detention in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, contended that police have relied on a selective video to mislead the detaining authority.

Sibal said, "Look at the video. What he says (according to the police) is if the government of India will not give statehood, he will overthrow the government like the Arab Spring. He does not say so. I will give the transcription (of the video)”.

Arab Spring was a series of anti-government protests and armed rebellions that rocked the Middle East and North America during 2010 and 2018.

Sibal denied allegations against Wangchuk that he made any derogatory remark against Hindu gods and said some IT cell falsely projected it.

“The unedited version brings out the complete picture. It was meant to say that after liberating Ladakh from Kashmir, the Central government failed to extend its promise of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule (of the Constitution). He says like Ram got Sita out of the clutches of Ravan and left her in the market, a similar thing the Central government did with Ladakh”, said Sibal.

“He just made this allegorical statement on Ram. If these are statements on the basis of which one is detained, then we might as well stop speaking. His wife is a practising Hindu,” Sibal added.

Sibal also refuted the allegation that Wangchuk had said in one interview that the people of Ladakh would not help the Indian Army during a war if the government did not help. “They have misled the detaining authority. I have a link to the video itself where he is praising the government and the Prime Minister, the video makes specific reference to peaceful protest”, he said.

“Somebody told him (Wangchuk) Kargil wants to merge with Kashmir. He said, ‘Fine, if they want to join, they can join.’ There is nothing relating to plebiscite,” Sibal said.