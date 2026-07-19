ETV Bharat / bharat

Wangchuk Calls July 20 Parliament March India's 'Second Freedom Movement'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, before being shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday described the proposed July 20 Parliament march as India's "second freedom movement", calling for "freedom from fear" and "freedom from injustice" while urging supporters to make the mobilisation a "big success".

In a handwritten message shared from Safdarjung Hospital through his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk linked "freedom from injustice" to alleged paper leaks and "freedom from fear" to what he described as his "illegal detention".

The note, shared on X through Wangchuk's account, read: "20th July. India's second freedom movement. Freedom from injustice (like paper leaks). Freedom from fear (my illegal detention)." It further said, "March to the Parliament. Please make it a big success."