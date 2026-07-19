'It Is Illegal Detention': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC To Shift Activist From Safdarjung Hospital
Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST|
Updated : July 19, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife has said she has moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility, and will seek an urgent hearing on her plea on Sunday.
Asserting that she has "lost faith" in Safdarjung hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo said she wants to move the activist out of Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility of her choice before his health further deteriorates.
In a post on her X handle, Angmo said no family should have to fight the system to choose where their loved one receive medical care and that the public health bulletin released by Safdarjung has "conveniently omitted" the actual number with respect to his potassium level.
"Despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice. With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention," she stated.
I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026
The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to "decreasing…
"I have therefore moved the High Court and sought an urgent hearing today, praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further. No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receive medical care," it further informed.
Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
Safdarjung Says Wangchuk Given Required Medical Intervention
Wangchuk is being given the "required medical intervention" at the Safdarjung Hospital, and a team of experts is closely monitoring his condition as his blood parameters remain marginally altered due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, the hospital said on Sunday.
This comes a day after the hospital had stated that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all medications despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert, while his family is yet to provide consent for the recommended medical intervention.
In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts.
"The treating teams of doctors from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition," the hospital said.
"Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical status, including his blood parameters, is being continuously monitored," it said.
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