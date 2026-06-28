Sonam Wangchuk Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation As CJP Protest Intensifies
The CJP claimed that over 650 farmer organizations across the country have announced plans to convene a large 'Khap Panchayat' in Delhi.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar—led by the Cockroach Janata Party to demand education system reforms, strict action against paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—is entering a new phase on Sunday with social activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk beginning an indefinite hunger strike.
Several student leaders from the All India Students Association (AISA) will join Wangchuk in the fast, while over 650 farmer organizations across the country have announced plans to convene a large 'Khap Panchayat' in Delhi in support of the movement. The convergence of students, farmers, and social organizations on a single platform is likely to further intensify the agitation.
Sonam Wangchuk will begin his hunger strike tomorrow to seek resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 27, 2026
Date - 28 June
Time - 11 AM
Location- Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/VLnuypzBmP
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke stated that on June 20—the day the protest began—Sonam Wangchuk had announced he would launch an indefinite hunger strike if the government failed to fix accountability for irregularities in the education system and if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign within a week. He noted that since the government took no concrete action, the hunger strike is commencing today.
Student leaders joining Sonam Wangchuk in the fast
Several student leaders from AISA will participate in the hunger strike. These include AISA National President Neha, JNU Students' Union Joint Secretary Danish Ali, AISA Uttar Pradesh President Manish, Delhi University student activist Deepak, JNU student activist Rishikesh, and Ambedkar University student activist Aamin. The student leaders assert that the movement is a fight for the future of lakhs of students, a fair examination system, and transparency in the education sector.
Support from farmers
Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Deepak Balyan stated that the movement has received support from over 650 farmer organizations nationwide. He stated that farmers have also joined this struggle, keeping the future of their children in mind. As part of this, a major 'Khap Panchayat' is being organized in Delhi today to discuss strategies for taking the movement forward.
Join us at Jantar Mantar to bring back accountability in India.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 28, 2026
Sunday | 28 June | 11 AM pic.twitter.com/PfOwtGSuzL
The key demands of the protesters include resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the arrest of all those accused in the paper leak cases, transparency in the examination system, reforms in the education system, and the safeguarding of students' futures. They maintain that the agitation and hunger strike will continue until the government takes concrete decisions regarding these demands.
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