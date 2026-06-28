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Sonam Wangchuk Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation As CJP Protest Intensifies

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke along with activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar—led by the Cockroach Janata Party to demand education system reforms, strict action against paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—is entering a new phase on Sunday with social activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk beginning an indefinite hunger strike.

Several student leaders from the All India Students Association (AISA) will join Wangchuk in the fast, while over 650 farmer organizations across the country have announced plans to convene a large 'Khap Panchayat' in Delhi in support of the movement. The convergence of students, farmers, and social organizations on a single platform is likely to further intensify the agitation.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke stated that on June 20—the day the protest began—Sonam Wangchuk had announced he would launch an indefinite hunger strike if the government failed to fix accountability for irregularities in the education system and if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign within a week. He noted that since the government took no concrete action, the hunger strike is commencing today.