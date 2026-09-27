ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Backs Oct 2 CJP Protest Against CEC, May Not Attend Physically

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday backed the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed October 2 protest seeking accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying efforts to improve accountability in the country and the electoral process deserved support.

While he expressed his support for CJP's proposed agitation, Wangchuk added that he might not be physically present during the protest.

His comments came amid a row over the functioning of the Election Commission following an Indian Express report's revelation that Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions concerning voter registration, deletions and restoration of names and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission on Saturday asserted that all decisions relating to SIR received the unanimous approval of all three commissioners.

It also announced measures to assist voters facing notices during the revision, including home visits by Booth Level Officers in cases involving unmapped electors and logical discrepancies, and said such people would generally not have to appear personally for hearings.

Wangchuk expressed his support for CJP's proposed protest but said he did not need to physically participate in every movement. "Backing definitely, anything to improve accountability in the nation, always with them," he said.