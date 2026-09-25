Wangchuk Alleges Atrocities In Ladakh 'Surpass China's Action In Tibet'; Authorities Deny
"Experts have told me, I will be killed in an encounter. Let it happen so that the country wakes up through it," Wangchuk said.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Srinagar: Asserting that Ladakh chose "democratic India" over China, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday accused authorities of inflicting atrocities on Ladakhi people that even "surpass China's action in Tibet".
Speaking on the first anniversary of the protest-turned-violence, which resulted in four civilian deaths on September 24 in Leh, he said that fear has gripped the Union Territory. "When Ladakh chose India, it did not choose India for this fear. It chose India because India is a democratic nation."
"Ladakh also had China before it, which took over Tibet, and there was India too. Ladakh chose India because in India we could live with our heads held high because there is democracy here. Today, such atrocities are being inflicted on Ladakh that even China is not doing in Tibet," claimed Wangchuk.
Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as "father figures", he urged them to govern with affection and love. "...People of India are neither cowards nor blind. We will not live in fear. We will change these conditions ourselves. That is why voices are rising from everywhere," he said.
"Do not run this politics of fear, run it with love, run it with affection. We are your children. Our leaders, whether the Prime Minister or the Home Minister, are like father figures. But if you treat us in a way that isn't even done to an enemy, we will raise our voice," the activist said.
Wangchuk, who was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and released in March 2026, alleged that authorities are continuing to target him. "They had put me in jail. They disrupted all our work. They have conducted inquiries. Now, only an encounter remains. I am ready for that. This is my last wish, wherever it may be. Experts have told me, I will be killed in encounter. Let it happen so that the country wakes up through it," he said.
The activist further alleged that barricades were set up and armed soldiers were deployed to prevent people from coming to mark the first anniversary of "martyrs" event at NDS ground in Leh.
However, Ladakh police clarified that police did not stop any individual from proceeding to the venue or attending the event and termed the allegations as "false and baseless".
"Any security deployments or barricades in the wider city area were strictly part of standard traffic and crowd-management protocols, established solely because the organisers had officially projected a large gathering. The claims made by the leaders regarding police obstruction are totally false, baseless and misleading," said an official statement.
Police said that Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) had sought permission for public meeting in Leh at NDS stadium which has capacity of 10,000 people.
"The administration, acting on this request, granted the permission to hold the prayer meet from 10 am to 12 pm. This event saw a limited turnout with less than 800 people attending the event," it said.
The gathering was addressed by Sonam Wangchuk, Chering Dorjay Lakruk, Member of Parliament Mohammed Hanifa Jan, Thupstan Chhewang, Asghar Karbalai, and Sajjad Kargili, it added.
Police also said that Apex Body had sought official permission to hold a padyatra (foot march) from Kharu village to Leh Market on Wednesday. In anticipation, elaborate security, traffic and crowd-management arrangements were put in place by the Ladakh Police and the UT Administration to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the march.
However, there was a limited turnout of people with ground reports and official observations confirming that number of participants exceed 70 individuals, it added.
Police said that Wangchuk and his supporters began the march at Kharu and terminated the foot march after covering a distance of only four kilometer at village Stakna instead covering 20 kilometre. "The participants subsequently boarded their vehicles and proceeded to Sindhu Ghat and then marched to the NDS memorial park," Police added.
A day ago, Ladakh administration withdrew 20 more cases against people booked during protest for statehood and Sixth Schedule last year. Earlier, the administration had withdrawn cases against 25 individuals booked for the last year's protest, taking the total number of people to 45.
Notably, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra promised a new framework for Ladakh under Article 371 that can safeguard the union territory's specific requirements covering land, culture, employment and environment. The draft will be discussed at the next meeting in the first week of October, with the officials of Ministry of Home Affairs leading the panel.
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