ETV Bharat / bharat

Wangchuk Alleges Atrocities In Ladakh 'Surpass China's Action In Tibet'; Authorities Deny

Srinagar: Asserting that Ladakh chose "democratic India" over China, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday accused authorities of inflicting atrocities on Ladakhi people that even "surpass China's action in Tibet".

Speaking on the first anniversary of the protest-turned-violence, which resulted in four civilian deaths on September 24 in Leh, he said that fear has gripped the Union Territory. "When Ladakh chose India, it did not choose India for this fear. It chose India because India is a democratic nation."

"Ladakh also had China before it, which took over Tibet, and there was India too. Ladakh chose India because in India we could live with our heads held high because there is democracy here. Today, such atrocities are being inflicted on Ladakh that even China is not doing in Tibet," claimed Wangchuk.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as "father figures", he urged them to govern with affection and love. "...People of India are neither cowards nor blind. We will not live in fear. We will change these conditions ourselves. That is why voices are rising from everywhere," he said.

"Do not run this politics of fear, run it with love, run it with affection. We are your children. Our leaders, whether the Prime Minister or the Home Minister, are like father figures. But if you treat us in a way that isn't even done to an enemy, we will raise our voice," the activist said.

Wangchuk, who was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and released in March 2026, alleged that authorities are continuing to target him. "They had put me in jail. They disrupted all our work. They have conducted inquiries. Now, only an encounter remains. I am ready for that. This is my last wish, wherever it may be. Experts have told me, I will be killed in encounter. Let it happen so that the country wakes up through it," he said.

The activist further alleged that barricades were set up and armed soldiers were deployed to prevent people from coming to mark the first anniversary of "martyrs" event at NDS ground in Leh.

However, Ladakh police clarified that police did not stop any individual from proceeding to the venue or attending the event and termed the allegations as "false and baseless".

"Any security deployments or barricades in the wider city area were strictly part of standard traffic and crowd-management protocols, established solely because the organisers had officially projected a large gathering. The claims made by the leaders regarding police obstruction are totally false, baseless and misleading," said an official statement.