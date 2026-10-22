ETV Bharat / bharat

Son Of Iconic Ludhiana Eatery Owner Shot Dead At Birthday Celebration

Son of the owner of the famous eatery, Pandit Ji Kulche Wale, shot dead in Ludhiana. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: The son of an iconic eatery owner was shot dead at a birthday celebration on Wednesday night in Ludhiana.

Rahul Sharma, 34, son of the owner of the famous eatery, Pandit Ji Kulche Wale, who lived on the famous Cemetery Road in Ludhiana, was shot dead late on Wednesday night, October 21.

Son of the owner of the famous eatery, Pandit Ji Kulche Wale, shot dead in Ludhiana. (ETV Bharat) He was hit by two bullets, after which he was taken to DMC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 11:55 pm. Rahul had married only two and a half years back and is survived by his wife, parents and sister. Deceased's maternal uncle Deepak Kumar said they learnt about the incident early in the morning and sought an investigation into the incident. "He did not have any personal enmity with anyone and was not a person who would raise his hand against anyone. Rahul had gone to a birthday party in his Scorpio car and was shot dead as part of a well-planned conspiracy. There were no bullet marks on Rahul's car. The incident should be investigated." The family has also raised questions about the law and order situation in Punjab. Ludhiana Senior Police Officer Alam Vijay Singh said that late on Wednesday night the police control room received information that the boy had been shot in the ​​Sadar police station area.