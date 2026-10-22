Son Of Iconic Ludhiana Eatery Owner Shot Dead At Birthday Celebration
Son of the owner of the famous eatery, Pandit Ji Kulche Wale, shot dead in Ludhiana.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Ludhiana: The son of an iconic eatery owner was shot dead at a birthday celebration on Wednesday night in Ludhiana.
Rahul Sharma, 34, son of the owner of the famous eatery, Pandit Ji Kulche Wale, who lived on the famous Cemetery Road in Ludhiana, was shot dead late on Wednesday night, October 21.
He was hit by two bullets, after which he was taken to DMC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 11:55 pm. Rahul had married only two and a half years back and is survived by his wife, parents and sister.
Deceased's maternal uncle Deepak Kumar said they learnt about the incident early in the morning and sought an investigation into the incident.
"He did not have any personal enmity with anyone and was not a person who would raise his hand against anyone. Rahul had gone to a birthday party in his Scorpio car and was shot dead as part of a well-planned conspiracy. There were no bullet marks on Rahul's car. The incident should be investigated."
The family has also raised questions about the law and order situation in Punjab. Ludhiana Senior Police Officer Alam Vijay Singh said that late on Wednesday night the police control room received information that the boy had been shot in the Sadar police station area.
"As soon as the police came to know about it, a team reached there. We found out that a birthday party of eight to ten boys was going on, during which a fight had broken out between some boys, which turned bloody. The boy was shot and, after that, he was taken to the hospital and died during treatment."
According to police, a case has been registered by the brother-in-law of the deceased against eight people, including Akhil Joshi and Paramraj.
Police added that there was no enmity behind the incident and the boys had gathered for birthday celebrations when a fight broke out, leading to the killing. Police said they have formed four teams, and efforts are being made to nab the accused.
Reacting to the killing, former Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring raised concerns over a deteriorating "law and order situation" in the state.
In a post on X, he said, "The brutal murder of Rahul, the son of the famous ‘Pandit Chole-Kulche Wale’ of Ludhiana, in broad daylight is very disturbing. I am very shocked by this tragic incident. What is even more sad is that such incidents are increasing in Punjab, raising serious concerns about the safety of our people. Be it a businessman, a trader, or a common citizen, every Punjabi has the right to live without fearing for his life and that of his family. Punjab needs peace, security, and accountability, not daily news of violence and tragedy."
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