Somnath Temple Has Remained Significant Centre Of Faith For Indians Over Centuries, Says Historian Dr Vaibhav Mhaske

Amravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' (Somnath Pride Festival) at Somnath Temple in Gujarat as the year 2026 marks the completion of one thousand years of the final invasion of the temple by Muhammad Ghazni.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, History scholar Dr Vaibhav Mhaske said, "Historical records mention that the Somnath temple in Saurashtra was built during the Chalukya period. This temple is also mentioned in the Mahabharata. The temple was repeatedly looted and rebuilt. For Indians, this temple has remained a significant centre of faith. Muhammad Ghazni launched 17 invasions on the Somnath temple, making its looting historically significant."

He underlined that the temple was invaded solely for plunder. "The invader took immense wealth from the temple and used it to develop the city of Ghazni during his time," he said.

Muhammad Ghazni was born in 971 AD and he ruled from 1000 AD to 1030 AD. He was the Sultan of the city of Ghazni and is considered the first Muslim ruler to use the title of Sultan. His father was Sabuktigin.

Mhaske said, "Muhammad Ghazni was extremely cruel as he killed his brothers and eliminated his relatives to seize power. After declaring himself the Sultan, his attention turned towards India where he launched 17 invasions."

To stop these invasions, a ruler named Jayapala from the Rajput dynasty in the Ohind province of present-day Pakistan stood against him. At that time, "Jayapala himself told his army that he would commit suicide if he failed to defeat Muhammad Ghazni. Unable to defeat Ghazni, Jayapala declared his 11-year-old son, Anandapala, as the King and committed suicide," he shared.

Gaining power at the young age of 12, Anandapala tried to prevent Muhammad Ghazni from invading India, but he too failed. Subsequently, "Anandapala's son, Trilochanapala, was also unable to stop Ghazni who launched his final invasion on the Somnath temple in 1026," Mhaske added.

The historian disclosed that at that time, a King named Bhima who ruled in Gujarat, tried to stop him, resulting in a great bloodshed for three days.

"Muhammad Ghazni killed many people, looted the Somnath temple once again, and acquired immense wealth. In the previous 16 attacks, he had not touched the idol in the temple. But in this 17th invasion, his viziers told him, 'Prove that you are a true follower of Islam by destroying the idol in the temple'. Upon this, Muhammad Ghazni damaged the Shiva Lingam in the Somnath temple," Mhaske underlined.