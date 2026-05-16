Someone Close to Me Set My House On Fire: Asian Games Gold Medallist And TMC Candidate
Swapna Barman claims the fire reportedly broke out at the family's old residence in Patakata Ghoshpara area of Jalpaiguri, where fuel wood was stored.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: For Swapna Barman, the political defeat she suffered in the recent Assembly elections appears to have turned into something far more personal and unsettling. The Asian Games gold medallist, who contested the Rajganj Assembly seat in north Bengal on a Trinamool Congress ticket and lost to the BJP, on Friday alleged that her old family home in Jalpaiguri was deliberately set on fire.
Visibly shaken and emotionally overwhelmed, Swapna claimed that not only had someone attempted to torch the property, but also the incident had left her feeling abandoned by people she once trusted.
"What hurts most is that no relative came forward to help," she said after arriving at the police station to lodge a complaint. "I feel this has happened because I entered politics."
The fire reportedly broke out at the family's old residence in Patakata Ghoshpara area of Jalpaiguri, where fuel wood was stored. Police from Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station and personnel from the fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information. However, by the time firefighters arrived, the flames had largely been brought under control.
Standing outside the police station, Swapna spoke with visible anguish. "At first, I thought someone was joking when they told me about the fire. I never imagined anyone would actually set the house on fire," she said. "I did not see who did it. But I feel someone very close to me is behind this."
Swapna said the police had assured her a forensic team would be sent to investigate the incident. "I have filed a complaint. There is victory and defeat in elections, that is part of politics. But I never imagined politics could become this cruel," she said. "I had no idea I would one day feel this much unsafe. I have done something for my country. I entered politics to fulfil dreams and serve people. If someone has to witness such days after losing an election, then no one will want to enter politics anymore," an anguished Swapna said.
Appealing for protection, she said, "This new government is speaking about women's safety. I have requested the administration and the government to provide security to me and my family. That is all I want."
When asked whether members of her own party had stood beside her during the crisis, Swapna paused before replying. "I do not want to comment on that. The people who stood with me till the day before the election results changed completely within 24 hours," she said.
The incident has, however, triggered sharp reactions in the locality. A section of local residents and even some relatives of the athlete-turned-politician alleged that the fire may have ignited by someone within the family itself. The residents also accused Swapna's two brothers of creating an atmosphere of intimidation in the area. As police reached the spot, angry locals reportedly surrounded officers and staged protests, demanding action against her brothers. Some residents claimed they were unable to live peacefully in the locality because of alleged harassment and insisted that the brothers be arrested.
The controversy deepened after Swapna herself posted about the incident on social media. "Had I known things would come to this, I truly would never have entered politics," she wrote. "Today, even my house has been set on fire."
Swapna had resigned from her railway job to contest the Assembly elections from Rajganj as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Her entry into electoral politics had generated considerable public attention, given her rise from severe financial hardship to becoming one of India's most celebrated athletes after winning gold in the heptathlon at the Asian Games.
Her elder brother, Pabitra Barman, described the terrifying moments after the fire broke out. "The fire started in the area where we stored fuel wood," he said. "My sister and I tried to put it out ourselves before informing the police and fire department."
He explained that their younger brother Asit and his wife had previously stayed in the old house, but had moved out after alleged threats following Swapna's electoral defeat.
"After my sister lost the election, my younger brother was threatened with assault. Since then, he and his wife were no longer staying in the old house and had shifted to Swapna's new residence," Pabitra said. "We do not know who carried out this act or how it happened. A few days ago, miscreants had also vandalised the CCTV cameras installed at our new house," he alleged.
Pabitra also echoed Swapna's disappointment over the reaction of the neighbours. "No one from the locality came forward to help us," he lamented.
Confirming the incident, Jalpaiguri fire department official Ambardeep Sen said, "We received information that a fire had broken out at Swapna Barman's house. By the time we arrived, the fire was already under control. The blaze had started in an abandoned section where fuel wood was stored, but it had been extinguished before we could begin operations. An investigation is underway to know the actual cause of fire."
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