ETV Bharat / bharat

Someone Close to Me Set My House On Fire: Asian Games Gold Medallist And TMC Candidate

Jalpaiguri: For Swapna Barman, the political defeat she suffered in the recent Assembly elections appears to have turned into something far more personal and unsettling. The Asian Games gold medallist, who contested the Rajganj Assembly seat in north Bengal on a Trinamool Congress ticket and lost to the BJP, on Friday alleged that her old family home in Jalpaiguri was deliberately set on fire.

Visibly shaken and emotionally overwhelmed, Swapna claimed that not only had someone attempted to torch the property, but also the incident had left her feeling abandoned by people she once trusted.

"What hurts most is that no relative came forward to help," she said after arriving at the police station to lodge a complaint. "I feel this has happened because I entered politics."

The fire reportedly broke out at the family's old residence in Patakata Ghoshpara area of Jalpaiguri, where fuel wood was stored. Police from Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station and personnel from the fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information. However, by the time firefighters arrived, the flames had largely been brought under control.

Standing outside the police station, Swapna spoke with visible anguish. "At first, I thought someone was joking when they told me about the fire. I never imagined anyone would actually set the house on fire," she said. "I did not see who did it. But I feel someone very close to me is behind this."

Swapna said the police had assured her a forensic team would be sent to investigate the incident. "I have filed a complaint. There is victory and defeat in elections, that is part of politics. But I never imagined politics could become this cruel," she said. "I had no idea I would one day feel this much unsafe. I have done something for my country. I entered politics to fulfil dreams and serve people. If someone has to witness such days after losing an election, then no one will want to enter politics anymore," an anguished Swapna said.

Appealing for protection, she said, "This new government is speaking about women's safety. I have requested the administration and the government to provide security to me and my family. That is all I want."

When asked whether members of her own party had stood beside her during the crisis, Swapna paused before replying. "I do not want to comment on that. The people who stood with me till the day before the election results changed completely within 24 hours," she said.