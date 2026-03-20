ETV Bharat / bharat

'Somebody Will Accuse Me Of Conflict Of Interest': CJI Recuses From Election Commissioner Appointments Case

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday recused himself from hearing a batch of pleas challenging the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law, saying, "Somebody will accuse me of conflict of interest."

The matter came before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. During the hearing, the CJI asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, if he should hear this matter? Bhushan said, "I was thinking about the same question."

"Somebody will accuse me of conflict of interest," the CJI observed orally. Bhushan said, “Nobody will accuse your lordship but I still feel…”. CJI replied you may not.

"But it would be better if your lordship does not hear the matter. Probably, in my view, it would be best if it were sent to a bench that does not have a prospective chief justice," said Bhushan.