Some Key Milestones In Congress’s 140-Year Journey: Insights From History Professor Vaibhav Mhaske

Amravati: The Indian National Congress (INC) is commemorating its 140th Foundation Day on Sunday. The party has played a major role in India’s freedom struggle against the British and in shaping modern democracy since its establishment on December 28, 1885.

Prof. Vaibhav Mhaske, a scholar of history, highlighted some crucial milestones of Congress’s historical journey in an interview with ETV Bharat's Shashank Lavrey.

Congress’s foundation

In India, the first major uprising against British rule started in 1857. After this, the movement led by Ram Singh Kuka in Punjab and the struggles of revolutionaries like Balwant Phadke in Maharashtra made the British even more cautious. They realised that if the resentment of the Indians were to manifest again in the form of a violent uprising, similar to the situation in 1857, they would not be able to survive in India, given their small numbers. As an alternative, the British considered giving legal expression to this discontent.

History Professor Vaibhav Mhaske (ETV Bharat)

Against this backdrop, during the tenure of Viceroy Lord Dufferin, IAS officer Allan Octavian Hume, after discussions with Indian leaders, presented the concept of a national organisation at a convocation ceremony in Calcutta. This organisation would function in India just like the opposition party in England. On December 28, 1885, such a special organisation was established at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Mumbai, and it was named Congress. The name Congress was taken from the American House of Representatives; Congress means an assembly of people.

First session to raise voice against British