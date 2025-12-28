Some Key Milestones In Congress’s 140-Year Journey: Insights From History Professor Vaibhav Mhaske
Amravati: The Indian National Congress (INC) is commemorating its 140th Foundation Day on Sunday. The party has played a major role in India’s freedom struggle against the British and in shaping modern democracy since its establishment on December 28, 1885.
Prof. Vaibhav Mhaske, a scholar of history, highlighted some crucial milestones of Congress’s historical journey in an interview with ETV Bharat's Shashank Lavrey.
Congress’s foundation
In India, the first major uprising against British rule started in 1857. After this, the movement led by Ram Singh Kuka in Punjab and the struggles of revolutionaries like Balwant Phadke in Maharashtra made the British even more cautious. They realised that if the resentment of the Indians were to manifest again in the form of a violent uprising, similar to the situation in 1857, they would not be able to survive in India, given their small numbers. As an alternative, the British considered giving legal expression to this discontent.
Against this backdrop, during the tenure of Viceroy Lord Dufferin, IAS officer Allan Octavian Hume, after discussions with Indian leaders, presented the concept of a national organisation at a convocation ceremony in Calcutta. This organisation would function in India just like the opposition party in England. On December 28, 1885, such a special organisation was established at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Mumbai, and it was named Congress. The name Congress was taken from the American House of Representatives; Congress means an assembly of people.
First session to raise voice against British
The first session of the Congress was held at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Mumbai. It was attended by 72 representatives from various castes and religions across the country. Womesh Chandra Banerjee was the first president of the Congress. Initially, the British thought that the organisation would be beneficial to them, but Congress started holding sessions across the country, allowing educated people within the Congress to travel throughout the country. This gave them insight into the various problems, difficulties, and cultures of their nation, which began to change their perspectives. In the later period, the Congress party became the main voice against British rule.
Crucial stages in Congress’s journey
Moderate Politics—In the initial phase of the Congress, from 1885 to 1905, the moderate ideology was dominant in the party. Leaders like Dadabhai Naoroji, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Badruddin Tyabji, and Pherozeshah Mehta adopted constitutional methods, attempting to achieve reforms through petitions, appeals, and discussions. Increased participation of Indians in education and administration, and raising a voice against economic exploitation, were characteristic of this phase. However, this submissive approach was not acceptable to many young leaders.
Rise of Extremist Ideology—After 1905, the influence of extremist ideology began to grow within the Congress. The movement against the partition of Bengal accelerated this phase. Leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai, Bipin Chandra Pal, and Lokmanya Tilak from Maharashtra openly demanded Swaraj (self-rule). During this period, the national movement became more aggressive and people-oriented.
Gandhi Era and Mass Movements—In 1920, the Congress completely transformed into a mass movement under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Through the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920, the Civil Disobedience Movement in 1930, and the “Quit India” movement of 1942, the Congress struck at the very roots of British power. At the 1929 Lahore session, the Congress officially demanded complete independence for the first time. Finally, on August 15, 1947, India gained independence, and the Congress successfully led the freedom struggle to its completion.
Post-independence leadership
Even after independence, the Congress led the country for a long period. Under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, the foundations of modern India were laid. The Planning Commission, the public sector, scientific progress, education, and the shaping of democratic values took place during this period. Although currently facing political challenges, the Congress remains an important and active party in the country's politics.
