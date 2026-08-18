ETV Bharat / bharat

Somali National Arrested Near India-Nepal Border In Bihar

Motihari: Security forces apprehended a foreign national near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Motihari district on Monday.

The African national, identified as Kafi Ali Hasi, claimed to be a student of Nizam College in Hyderabad, which is affiliated with Osmania University.

An official of the Jharokhar police station said, on August 17, they had received information about a suspicious foreign national spotted near the border area. Following this tip-off, Satish Kumar Yadav, the Naka Commander stationed at border pillar number 353, was alerted. Around 6 am on Monday, a foreigner was seen near the bus stand in Baidhnathpur village.

He was detained while attempting to cross the border near the Baidhnathpur Road area under the jurisdiction of Jharokhar police station. Indian currency worth Rs 25,000, a mobile phone, and a microphone were seized from his possession. During the preliminary interrogation, he identified himself as Kafi Ali Hasi and stated that he had been in contact with an individual from Nepal who had allegedly promised to facilitate his return to Somalia via Nepal.