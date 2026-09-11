ETV Bharat / bharat

Iconic Pattimandram Naduvar Solomon Papaiah's Final Wish Was To Write A Book On Bharathiyar

Madurai: Renowned Tamil scholar, professor and iconic Pattimandram Naduvar (debate moderator) Solomon Papaiah, who passed away here on Friday at the age of 90, had a long-cherished wish that remained unfulfilled — to write a book on Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar.

Raja, his longtime assistant, shared the lesser-known detail while speaking to reporters on Friday. Papaiah had a deep admiration for Bharathiyar and wanted to write and publish a book on the revolutionary poet. He also wished to have the book released at the Kalaignar Centenary Library.

The coincidence of his death on September 11, Bharathiyar's death anniversary, has added poignancy to the revelation.

‘He Wanted to Be Cremated’

Papaiah's mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Gnanaolipuram near Arappalayam in Madurai, where Tamil scholars, literary personalities, political leaders and members of the film industry have been arriving to pay their respects.

According to Raja, Papaiah had clearly expressed his wish to be cremated. His final rites are scheduled to be held before noon on Saturday (September 12) at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in Madurai.

Raja has also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to accord state honours to the veteran Tamil scholar, citing his contribution to the Tamil language and Pattimandram tradition.

Sudden Deterioration In Health

Raja said Papaiah had been slightly unwell for the past two days and was undergoing treatment at home. He developed breathing difficulties on Friday morning and contacted his daughter and Raja.