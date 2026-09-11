Iconic Pattimandram Naduvar Solomon Papaiah's Final Wish Was To Write A Book On Bharathiyar
Papaiah became a household name through Pattimandrams, where his humorous delivery and simple, accessible Tamil won him a wide following both in India and abroad.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Madurai: Renowned Tamil scholar, professor and iconic Pattimandram Naduvar (debate moderator) Solomon Papaiah, who passed away here on Friday at the age of 90, had a long-cherished wish that remained unfulfilled — to write a book on Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar.
Raja, his longtime assistant, shared the lesser-known detail while speaking to reporters on Friday. Papaiah had a deep admiration for Bharathiyar and wanted to write and publish a book on the revolutionary poet. He also wished to have the book released at the Kalaignar Centenary Library.
The coincidence of his death on September 11, Bharathiyar's death anniversary, has added poignancy to the revelation.
‘He Wanted to Be Cremated’
Papaiah's mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Gnanaolipuram near Arappalayam in Madurai, where Tamil scholars, literary personalities, political leaders and members of the film industry have been arriving to pay their respects.
According to Raja, Papaiah had clearly expressed his wish to be cremated. His final rites are scheduled to be held before noon on Saturday (September 12) at the Thathaneri electric crematorium in Madurai.
Raja has also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to accord state honours to the veteran Tamil scholar, citing his contribution to the Tamil language and Pattimandram tradition.
Sudden Deterioration In Health
Raja said Papaiah had been slightly unwell for the past two days and was undergoing treatment at home. He developed breathing difficulties on Friday morning and contacted his daughter and Raja.
They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors advised that he be shifted to a larger facility. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Madurai, but doctors who examined him in the ICU declared him dead.
Papaiah had recently participated in a Pattimandram programme in Sivakasi and had returned to Madurai in apparently good health.
A Voice That Made Tamil Accessible
Papaiah became a household name through Pattimandrams, where his humorous delivery and simple, accessible Tamil won him a wide following. He conducted literary debates across Tamil Nadu and in countries including the United States.
He also appeared in actor Rajinikanth's blockbuster 'Sivaji', where his comic performance remains remembered by audiences.
Raja said Papaiah had lived beyond caste and religious divisions and maintained close relationships with leaders across political lines. His deep interest in Tamil literature, particularly the works of Bharathiyar, remained an important part of his life.
For a man who spent decades taking Tamil literature to ordinary people through laughter, debate and simple words, his final wish was perhaps equally rooted in literature — to tell the story of the poet he admired most.
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