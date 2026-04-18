Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Balakote
Officials said that one Agniveer soldier was immediately shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Jammu: One soldier was injured in a landmine blast in the forward area near Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district today.
Officials said that the blast occurred around 10 am when soldiers were patrolling in the area.
“One Agniveer soldier was injured in the blast and he was immediately shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable,” the official added.
He said that due to continuous rain in the region for the past few days, the landmine got exposed and washed away and when the patrolling party was in the area, it detonated in which the soldier got injured.
He has been identified as Shiv Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was taken to Army hospital Rajouri.
The presence of landmines along the LoC is attributed to the anti-infiltration obstacle system deployed to prevent cross-border movements. Officials explained that heavy rainfall can sometimes dislodge these mines, leading to accidental explosions, per PTI.
In a separate operation within Poonch district, Army successfully defused a rusted mortar shell discovered in Sagra village, located in the Balnoi area. Officials said the shell was destroyed through a controlled explosion, ensuring no damage or casualties occurred.
Balakote, a strategic area near the LoC, frequently experiences security incidents. Both India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence along this volatile frontier. In February 2019, Indian warplanes launched airstrikes popularly known as 'Balakot Airstrike' targeting an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp across the fence.
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