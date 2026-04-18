ETV Bharat / bharat

Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Balakote

Jammu: One soldier was injured in a landmine blast in the forward area near Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district today.

Officials said that the blast occurred around 10 am when soldiers were patrolling in the area.

“One Agniveer soldier was injured in the blast and he was immediately shifted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable,” the official added.

He said that due to continuous rain in the region for the past few days, the landmine got exposed and washed away and when the patrolling party was in the area, it detonated in which the soldier got injured.