Rajnath Singh Approves 250 MW Solar Power Project On Defence Land In Sitapur
The Defence Minister has approved the establishment of a 250 MW solar power project on nearly 850 acres of defence land.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of a 250 MW solar power project on nearly 850 acres of defence land at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.
The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project is the first-of-its-kind undertaken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop "large-scale solar power" on defence land. In a statement issued by the government, it said that NTPC Limited is implementing the project through a competitive bidding process to "realise the most optimal energy pricing and savings for defence establishments."
"The initiative reflects the government’s commitment towards clean energy, sustainability and the reduction of dependence on conventional energy sources," the statement added
"Besides strengthening long-term energy security for the defence forces, the project is expected to substantially reduce expenditure incurred on procurement of conventional grid power for defence establishments, which will result in significant savings to the exchequer."
The solar power project will be implemented in close coordination with the Integrated HQ of the Army and the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).
"The project represents a convergence of national security, energy security, technological innovation and environmental sustainability, highlighting the commitment of the Ministry of Defence to leverage its assets in support of national development goals while safeguarding strategic interests," the statement added.
The MoD, NTPC, IHQ of the Army, and DGDE will work together to ensure timely implementation of the project, it said. According to the statement, the power project is expected to emerge as one of the country's most significant renewable energy projects and will serve as a benchmark for "future solar projects" in the defence sector.
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