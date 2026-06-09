ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Approves 250 MW Solar Power Project On Defence Land In Sitapur

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of a 250 MW solar power project on nearly 850 acres of defence land at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project is the first-of-its-kind undertaken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop "large-scale solar power" on defence land. In a statement issued by the government, it said that NTPC Limited is implementing the project through a competitive bidding process to "realise the most optimal energy pricing and savings for defence establishments."

"The initiative reflects the government’s commitment towards clean energy, sustainability and the reduction of dependence on conventional energy sources," the statement added

"Besides strengthening long-term energy security for the defence forces, the project is expected to substantially reduce expenditure incurred on procurement of conventional grid power for defence establishments, which will result in significant savings to the exchequer."