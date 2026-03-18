ETV Bharat / bharat

Solar Manufacturers Got No Funds Under Rs 24,000-Cr PLI Scheme Till Feb End, Parliament told

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Solar equipment manufacturers have not received any funds under the Rs 24,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for them till February-end, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, is implementing the PLI Scheme for High Efficiency solar PV modules with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

Under the scheme, letters of award have been issued for setting up 48,337 MW of fully/partially integrated solar PV module manufacturing capacity, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said that as of February 28, 2026, no funds have been released under the scheme, as it provides for the release of PLI to successful bidders a year after commissioning of the manufacturing projects awarded under the scheme. Until now, this one-year post-commissioning period has not been completed in respect of the projects awarded under the scheme, he stated.

Under the scheme, around 30 GW of solar PV module manufacturing capacity, around 10.5 GW of solar PV cell manufacturing capacity, and around 2 GW of ingot-wafer manufacturing capacity have been set up.

These capacities include around 3.4 GW of fully integrated thin-film solar PV module manufacturing capacity. Of the awarded capacity, 4 GW of integrated capacity for solar cells and modules have been declared commissioned in October 2025.

He further stated that the comparatively lower progress in upstream components such as polysilicon and wafer manufacturing under the scheme is primarily due to various difficulties associated with the setting up of facilities, including but not limited to a lack of prior domestic experience.