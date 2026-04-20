ETV Bharat / bharat

Soil In Crisis: Government Admits Skewed Fertiliser Use Is Killing Soil Health Nationwide

New Delhi: The Government of India has acknowledged before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that skewed fertiliser application by farmers in various regions across the country has negatively affects overall soil health. The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has also disclosed that it is actively endorsing a range of scientifically-supported practices aimed at improving and sustaining soil organic carbon levels across different states and Union Territories (UTs).

The Ministry said this while responding to the NGT's query on a media report, quoting an Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) study that claimed "climate change imbalance in fertiliser use impacts soil's organic carbon".

What Is The Issue?

The NGT on November 29, 2025, took suo motu notice of the media report, issuing an order on December 2, 2025 that the study by ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil Sciences, Bhopal, based on 2,54,236 soil samples from 620 districts covering 29 states — had found that if organic carbon is low, micro-nutrient deficiency is high, and vice versa.

The NGT said organic carbon in the soil declined whenever there was imbalanced application of fertiliser, noting that Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have intensified use of fertiliser, skewed towards urea and phosphorus. It also observed that the the study also indicates the impact of climate change on organic carbon, with high temperature leading to declining organic carbon in the soil.

Organic carbon plays a crucial role in enhancing soil structure, augmenting nutrient availability, and improving water retention, thereby increasing crop productivity and promoting climate resilience. The NGT noted that the report raises substantial issues regarding environmental norms, and sought response from concerned ministries, including of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and ICAR.

What Ministries Have To Say?

In its report to the NGT, the Agriculture Ministry said the concerns raised have been under active consideration and proactive management of GoI for a considerable period. It said the ICAR study is a testament to the government's commitment to scientifically assessing and addressing challenges related to soil health and climate change.

Saying that it is implementing numerous schemes and policies to promote balanced fertiliser use, enhancing soil organic carbon and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Indian agriculture, the Ministry said these initiatives are not reactive but are part of a long-term, well-considered strategy to safeguard the nation's soil resources.