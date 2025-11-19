ETV Bharat / bharat

Sohrabuddin Sheikh Case: Bombay HC Will Start Final Hearing From December 5, 2025

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday decided to start the final arguments in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged encounter case from December 5, 2025.

The High Court directed the CBI to submit its written arguments on the petition filed and provide a copy of it to all the defendants. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, on behalf of the CBI, raised the question in the High Court as to how all the defendants will be served notices urgently after so many years.

However, the High Court directed that the investigation agency should find the answer to this and adjourned the hearing. Meanwhile, a copy of their arguments on behalf of the petitioners has been provided to the CBI along with the High Court.

The CBI counsel had already informed the HC that the probe agency accepts the verdict given by the Mumbai Sessions Court and it will not appeal against it. The verdict given by the Special CBI Court of the Mumbai Sessions Court in December 2018 has been challenged in the Bombay High Court by Sohrabuddin Sheikh's brother Rubabuddin Sheikh.

This petition was heard before a bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand.