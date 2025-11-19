Sohrabuddin Sheikh Case: Bombay HC Will Start Final Hearing From December 5, 2025
Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife, Kausar Bi, were killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday decided to start the final arguments in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged encounter case from December 5, 2025.
The High Court directed the CBI to submit its written arguments on the petition filed and provide a copy of it to all the defendants. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, on behalf of the CBI, raised the question in the High Court as to how all the defendants will be served notices urgently after so many years.
However, the High Court directed that the investigation agency should find the answer to this and adjourned the hearing. Meanwhile, a copy of their arguments on behalf of the petitioners has been provided to the CBI along with the High Court.
The CBI counsel had already informed the HC that the probe agency accepts the verdict given by the Mumbai Sessions Court and it will not appeal against it. The verdict given by the Special CBI Court of the Mumbai Sessions Court in December 2018 has been challenged in the Bombay High Court by Sohrabuddin Sheikh's brother Rubabuddin Sheikh.
This petition was heard before a bench of Chief Justice Shri Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Akhand.
Earlier, the High Court had directed the petitioners to submit a list of witnesses whose testimonies were not recorded properly in this case.
After 13 years of judicial proceedings, the Special CBI Court has acquitted all 22 accused in this case due to a lack of strong evidence. Judge SJ Sharma, since retired, had given the verdict in 2018.
Rubabuddin Sheikh, however, expressed his displeasure with the verdict and challenged it in the Bombay High Court.
The investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Gujarat CID in 2012.
The CBI had filed a charge sheet against 38 accused, including current Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the then Gujarat ATS chief DG Vanzara. However, during the trial, Amit Shah and Vanzara were acquitted by the court due to a lack of evidence against them. Their acquittal was not opposed by the CBI.
