Software Update Complete For All Indian Airbus A320 Aircraft: Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: The mandatory Emergency Airworthiness Directive(AD) announced by the European Aviation Safety Agency(EASA) following a software issue in the Airbus A320 aircraft has been completed on all affected flights in India, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 338 flights in India had been affected by the issue stemming from an intense solar radiation corrupting data critical to flight controls. After Airbus flagged the software issue, the EASA had asked the airline operators to install a serviceable Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) in the impacted aircraft.

A spokesperson of the civil aviation ministry here said that the AD announced by the EASA had been completed on all 200 Indigo aircraft. Likewise, the directive has been completed on 100 of 113 Air India aircraft. While four of the Air India aircraft are under base maintained, the directive is not applicable for the rest nine, the spokesperson said.

For Air India Express, the AD has been completed on 23 of 25 aircraft while the other two are under maintenance for re-delivery, the ministry said.

The EASA had directed the airlines that the issue should be addressed “before the next flight” to be operated by the impacted aircraft by replacing or modifying the affected ELAC.