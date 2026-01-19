ETV Bharat / bharat

Software Engineer Drowns After Car Falls Into Construction Pit Amid Dense Fog In Noida

New Delhi/Noida: Greater Noida police registered an FIR against Lotus Green Construction Private Limited based on a complaint filed by the deceased engineer's father. The complaint alleged negligence on the part of the builder.

The 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died after his car broke through the boundary wall of a roadside drain and fell into a water-filled pit in the basement of an under-construction mall in Sector-150.

According to DIG Law and Order Rajiv Narayan Mishra, late Friday night, a speeding car went out of control near the ATS Le Grandiose intersection in Sector-150 due to dense fog broke through the wall of a drain, and fell into a waterlogged plot.

“The builder had excavated the area for a basement and erected pillars, but the pillars were not visible due to the water. Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer residing in Tata Eureka Park Society, was returning home from his office in Gurugram when his car went out of control in the fog at the intersection and plunged into the water. He climbed onto the roof of the car to save himself and asked for help from people nearby, but no one came forward,” Mishra said.

A case has been registered at Knowledge Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 125 (act endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was filed following a complaint by Mehta’s father.