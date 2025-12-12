Society Needs To Change Perception On Women, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron
Sailaja Kiron stressed on providing equal opportunities to women saying, she reached this level due to the courage shown by her family.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Women are excelling in all fields and emerging as pioneers, so there's a need to change the perspective towards them and view them equally, said Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron.
Addressing the Women 5.0 (Power.. Progress.. Possibilities) conference organised at ICFAI University in Shankarpalli, Telangana's Rangareddy district, on Thursday, Kiron, said, "Times have changed and women are working at par with men. They do not need sympathy but require recognition. Respect and protection for women do not come from laws. These are possible only with a change from the perspective of home, family and society. If the father, husband, and children extend support, women can develop immense self-confidence and face the world with courage".
Kiron, who was the chief guest at the conference, said she herself achieved this level because of the courage shown by her family. She explained that Margadarsi Chit Fund has now reached a turnover of Rs 12,000 crore from Rs 100 crore and is operating 129 branches across four states.
Kiron said among women who changed the course of history, there are many inspiring figures. She recalled how Savitribai Phule promoted girls' education in 1846 with the vision that everything can be achieved through education. Sudha Murty, who started her career in Telco as the sole female engineer in a male-dominated field, has now become the backbone of Infosys, she said adding, Dr Tessie Thomas, who made her mark in the manufacturing of missiles, is an inspiration for all.
"In the future, role of women in politics, science, technology, and sports will increase and they will rise to the level of making policy decisions," she added.
Kiron said young women are moving forward as they grow on their own, setting new paths to guide others in the business sector. "At least 10 percent of Fortune 500 companies have women as CEOs and the number of those founding new companies is increasing day by day. Falguni Nair, who founded Nykaa at the age of 50 and young entrepreneur Roshni Nadar Malhotra are the latest examples of this," she added.
"If women lead, society will grow; if they excel, industries will grow; and if they achieve more successes, the country will move forward," Kiron said.
Speaking at the conference, Prof Rajyalakshmi of the Electrical Engineering Department of IIT Hyderabad explained the role of women in the advancements in the technology sector.
Dean of ICFAI University Sunitharani said although women are making progress in society, there are still many challenges. In-charge Vice-Chancellor Kotireddy pointed out that women's economic empowerment and their active participation in the workforce are key factors.
Professor Deepa Srinivas, Centre for Women's Studies, Central University of Hyderabad, was among other participants.
