Society Needs To Change Perception On Women, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron

Hyderabad: Women are excelling in all fields and emerging as pioneers, so there's a need to change the perspective towards them and view them equally, said Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron.

Addressing the Women 5.0 (Power.. Progress.. Possibilities) conference organised at ICFAI University in Shankarpalli, Telangana's Rangareddy district, on Thursday, Kiron, said, "Times have changed and women are working at par with men. They do not need sympathy but require recognition. Respect and protection for women do not come from laws. These are possible only with a change from the perspective of home, family and society. If the father, husband, and children extend support, women can develop immense self-confidence and face the world with courage".

Society Needs To Change Perception On Women, Says Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron (ETV Bharat)

Kiron, who was the chief guest at the conference, said she herself achieved this level because of the courage shown by her family. She explained that Margadarsi Chit Fund has now reached a turnover of Rs 12,000 crore from Rs 100 crore and is operating 129 branches across four states.

Kiron said among women who changed the course of history, there are many inspiring figures. She recalled how Savitribai Phule promoted girls' education in 1846 with the vision that everything can be achieved through education. Sudha Murty, who started her career in Telco as the sole female engineer in a male-dominated field, has now become the backbone of Infosys, she said adding, Dr Tessie Thomas, who made her mark in the manufacturing of missiles, is an inspiration for all.