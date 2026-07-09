ETV Bharat / bharat

Social Media Platforms Accountable To Indian Laws, Investigation Agencies: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has observed that social media platforms are not immune from accountability to Indian laws and investigation agencies acting in pursuance of powers vested in them by the law.

The arms of Indian law are long enough to reach any transgression and strong enough to bring the offenders to justice, it said. The court made the observations when an investigating officer informed it that the social media platform X was not providing the URL ID and IP address of the handle on which the petitioner's alleged obscene videos and photographs were posted.

Under the circumstances, he was unable to proceed further in the matter, the investigation officer said, and sought time to conclude the investigation in the case.

Terming the investigation officer's submissions as a "prima facie policing failure", a division bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Divesh Chandra Samant directed the Ghaziabad police commissioner to appear in person before it on the next date of hearing on August 12 and explain the steps taken to ensure that officials of the social media platform concerned lend their cooperation to the police investigation and are held accountable under the law.