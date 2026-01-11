ETV Bharat / bharat

Grok Obscene Content Issue | X 'Accepts Mistake', Assures It Will Comply With Indian Laws: Sources

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. ( AFP )

New Delhi: In a significant development concerning the Grok AI obscene content issue, Elon Musk-run social media site X, formerly Twitter, has acknowledged the presence of obscene imagery on its platform, mostly created by its Grok AI, stating that it will comply with Indian laws and remove such content.

The platform has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and deleted more than 600 accounts in question. "X has accepted its mistake, and said it will comply with Indian laws and in future, the platform will not allow obscene imagery," PTI reported on Sunday, quoting government sources.

Earlier, the government had asked X for details, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, and measures to prevent a repeat in future, after it found the response submitted by the platform to be inadequate.

In its response after the first notice was issued to it, X had outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading posts and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.

While the reply was long and detailed, it had "missed" key information, including takedown details and specific action that was taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, and measures to prevent it in future.

X's 'Safety' handle, last Sunday, said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.