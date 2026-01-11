Grok Obscene Content Issue | X 'Accepts Mistake', Assures It Will Comply With Indian Laws: Sources
According to government sources, the social media platform, 'X', has acknowledged its mistake and promised to abide by Indian laws.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development concerning the Grok AI obscene content issue, Elon Musk-run social media site X, formerly Twitter, has acknowledged the presence of obscene imagery on its platform, mostly created by its Grok AI, stating that it will comply with Indian laws and remove such content.
The platform has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and deleted more than 600 accounts in question. "X has accepted its mistake, and said it will comply with Indian laws and in future, the platform will not allow obscene imagery," PTI reported on Sunday, quoting government sources.
Earlier, the government had asked X for details, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, and measures to prevent a repeat in future, after it found the response submitted by the platform to be inadequate.
In its response after the first notice was issued to it, X had outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading posts and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.
While the reply was long and detailed, it had "missed" key information, including takedown details and specific action that was taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, and measures to prevent it in future.
X's 'Safety' handle, last Sunday, said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.
We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.— Safety (@Safety) January 4, 2026
Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the… https://t.co/93kiIBTCYO
"Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," X had said, echoing the stance taken by Musk on illegal content.
On January 2, the IT Ministry issued a stern warning to X over indecent and sexually-explicit content being generated through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and other tools.
The government had directed X Corp to send an action taken report (ATR) "towards immediate compliance for prevention of hosting, generation, publication or transmission, sharing or uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and explicit content through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and xAl's other services" within 72 hours.
The government directive states that "non-compliance with these requirements shall be viewed seriously and may result in strict legal consequences against your platform, its responsible officers and the users on the platform who violate the law, without any further notice, under the IT Act, the IT Rules, the BNSS, the BNS and other applicable laws".
The ministry directed X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok's technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of unlawful content. It said Grok must enforce strict user policies, including suspension and termination of violators. All offending content should be immediately removed without tampering with evidence, it said.
Read More: