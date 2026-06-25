ETV Bharat / bharat

Social Justice Ministry Flays Allegation Of Fraud On SHATAYU Dashboard As Misleading

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) on Thursday refuted the allegation of fraud on the just-launched Senior Holistic Care Assistance and Training for Your Utility (SHATAYU) dashboard, calling it misleading and urged people not to subscribe to such information being circulated through social media platforms.

However, it disclosed that initial glitches in the dashboard are being addressed. The statement came in the wake of a content creator alleging fraud on the SHATAYU dashboard, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the SHATAYU dashboard on May 22 for all trained geriatric caregivers to register themselves on the platform for providing services to the needy senior citizens. The dashboard is managed by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), an autonomous body of the MoSJE, which is also mandated to train geriatric caregivers.

"To strengthen the database, caregivers trained during 2023-24 and earlier years were also allowed to self-register on the SHATAYU dashboard. The same was done with an intention of reflecting the maximum number of geriatric caregivers on the dashboard, so that more senior citizens can avail their services," the ministry said.