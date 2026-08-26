ETV Bharat / bharat

'Soch Ke Bahar Ho': Ex-CDS Shares How Decisions Were Taken At Key Meeting Days Before Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The April 29 meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam attack decided that "we should teach Pakistan a big lesson" with an "unthinkable" action because India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and it must end, former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) said on Tuesday.

PM Modi told the forces to "do it at your own time, but ensure there is no reason for failure" and "we should have evidence", Chauhan said at an event here, sharing how key decisions related to Operation Sindoor were taken during the crucial meeting, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and the three service chiefs were also present.

"On April 29, when we went there, the big decision there was that 'we should teach Pakistan a big lesson, because India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and this must end'," the former CDS said, adding that words like "it should be beyond..." and "soch ke bahar ho (unthinkable)" were cited.

He suggested that the Bahawalpur target was specifically included on the list during the meeting for this reason, and that the night hour was chosen for the strikes to minimise civilian casualties.

This is the first time Gen Chauhan has shared in public details of the decisions taken during that meeting, held days before India conducted the military operation against nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in May 2025, killing over 100 terrorists, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.

In his talk on 'Operation Sindoor and its Aftermath', the former CDS said the decision of "how force is to be applied" was taken in the April 29 meeting. "Initially, there was a doubt if we would be able to strike at midnight hour and yet obtain evidence of those strikes in pitch darkness.

"Yet, we were confident of the capabilities that we had created, and we said yes, we will be able to do that at midnight," said Gen Chauhan, who retired on May 30. "And, it helped us in maintaining surprise," he said.

The prime minister "told us that he is not under any kind of political pressure to do it immediately". "He had also said, 'do it at your own time, but ensure there is no reason for failure, either due to human or technical reason, and we should have evidence of whatever we do'," Chauhan said.

Markaz Taiba in Muridke and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur (linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed) were among the nine targets hit by the Indian forces in the early hours of May 7 last year.

On April 23, the other instruments of power -- how do you want to use diplomacy, your economic power -- those decisions were also taken, Chauhan said. The decision of how force was to be applied was taken on April 29, when the CDS, the three service chiefs, the defence minister, and the National Security Advisor (NSA) had met the PM, the retired general said.