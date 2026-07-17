ETV Bharat / bharat

'So Merciless, Ignored The Child Because She Was Poor': CJI’s Harsh Words For Doctor In Rape Case

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday castigated an Ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad for denying medical care to a child rape victim, calling the conduct “merciless” and slamming hospitals and doctors who turned the child away as “ruthless.”

The matter came up before a bench comprising Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea by the child's father raising serious lapses in the investigation and the medical response in the case. Senior advocate N Hariharan represented the family, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The CJI told the doctor's counsel, "A child is brought before you, and you are so merciless, you did not provide medical care…." The CJI also said a hospital where the victim was taken had acted in the most ruthless manner and asked it to provide reasonable compensation to the victim's family.

The doctor’s counsel submitted, “We do not have emergency services, and within two minutes the child was referred to other (hospital)."

The CJI said, "If you had some element of sensitivity. You would have said, ‘All right, I do not have the facility. I will accompany the child. We will take the child to a hospital… acted in the most ruthless manner. Look at the kind of injury suffered by the child... You people just ignore it only because she is a poor child. They cannot afford your fee..."