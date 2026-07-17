'So Merciless, Ignored The Child Because She Was Poor': CJI’s Harsh Words For Doctor In Rape Case
The top court was hearing a plea by the child's father raising serious lapses in the investigation and the medical response in the case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST|
Updated : July 17, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday castigated an Ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad for denying medical care to a child rape victim, calling the conduct “merciless” and slamming hospitals and doctors who turned the child away as “ruthless.”
The matter came up before a bench comprising Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was hearing a plea by the child's father raising serious lapses in the investigation and the medical response in the case. Senior advocate N Hariharan represented the family, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government.
The CJI told the doctor's counsel, "A child is brought before you, and you are so merciless, you did not provide medical care…." The CJI also said a hospital where the victim was taken had acted in the most ruthless manner and asked it to provide reasonable compensation to the victim's family.
The doctor’s counsel submitted, “We do not have emergency services, and within two minutes the child was referred to other (hospital)."
The CJI said, "If you had some element of sensitivity. You would have said, ‘All right, I do not have the facility. I will accompany the child. We will take the child to a hospital… acted in the most ruthless manner. Look at the kind of injury suffered by the child... You people just ignore it only because she is a poor child. They cannot afford your fee..."
"We will impose a penalty. Will have a very chilling effect…,” said the CJI, who was apparently seemed irked by the conduct of the doctor and hospital. The CJI said, think of victim compensation and grant reasonable compensation to the family. The hospital’s counsel said he would communicate it to his client. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 22.
The apex court in April said there was "complete indifference and insensitive approach" by two private hospitals in the case, as well as the local police. It ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the case.
The incident occurred this year in March. When the child’s father returned home, a neighbour took her with him on the pretext of buying chocolate. When they did not return, a search was initiated. Later, she was found unconscious and covered in blood. Two private hospitals had denied her admission. She was finally taken to the Ghaziabad district hospital, where she was declared dead.
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