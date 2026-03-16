ETV Bharat / bharat

Snowfall Traps Over 1,000 Vehicles Inside Atal Tunnel In Himachal Pradesh; Over 200 Passengers Rescued In J-K

Police on standby during rescue operation to clear traffic after fresh snowfall in Kullu ( ETV Bharat )

Anantnag/Kullu: Over 1000 vehicles were stranded inside the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu even as over 200 stranded passengers were rescued in Jammu and Kashmirs' Kishtwar district following heavy snowfall.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army along with the J&K Police and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited carried out a timely rescue operation to rescue the passengers stranded due to heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass, located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet above sea level, and safely shifted 214 passengers to safe places.

According to officials, the main road connecting Anantnag district and Kishtwar, especially at Sinthan Top, had become extremely dangerous and slippery due to the recent heavy snowfall. Due to adverse weather conditions, heavy snowfall and low visibility, several vehicles carrying tourists and local passengers were stranded at Sinthan Pass.

A snow clearing machine in action after heavy snowfall in Kishtwar (ETV Bharat)

On receiving the information, 19 Rashtriya Rifles troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police immediately launched a rescue operation. Despite the severe cold, continuous snowfall and difficult mountain routes, the joint teams immediately reached the spot and started the process of helping the stranded passengers.

As a result of joint efforts, 214 tourists and local citizens were safely evacuated and shifted to safe places. The rescued passengers thanked the rescue teams for their timely action.

Soldiers rescue stranded passengers after fresh snowfall in Kishtwar (ETV Bharat)

Over 1000 Vehicles Stranded In Kullu