Snowfall Traps Over 1,000 Vehicles Inside Atal Tunnel In Himachal Pradesh; Over 200 Passengers Rescued In J-K
The Army along with J&K Police rescued over 200 passengers trapped on the Sinthan Top in Kishtwar due to heavy snowfall.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Anantnag/Kullu: Over 1000 vehicles were stranded inside the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu even as over 200 stranded passengers were rescued in Jammu and Kashmirs' Kishtwar district following heavy snowfall.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army along with the J&K Police and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited carried out a timely rescue operation to rescue the passengers stranded due to heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass, located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet above sea level, and safely shifted 214 passengers to safe places.
According to officials, the main road connecting Anantnag district and Kishtwar, especially at Sinthan Top, had become extremely dangerous and slippery due to the recent heavy snowfall. Due to adverse weather conditions, heavy snowfall and low visibility, several vehicles carrying tourists and local passengers were stranded at Sinthan Pass.
On receiving the information, 19 Rashtriya Rifles troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police immediately launched a rescue operation. Despite the severe cold, continuous snowfall and difficult mountain routes, the joint teams immediately reached the spot and started the process of helping the stranded passengers.
As a result of joint efforts, 214 tourists and local citizens were safely evacuated and shifted to safe places. The rescued passengers thanked the rescue teams for their timely action.
Over 1000 Vehicles Stranded In Kullu
In Manali—the tourist hub of Kullu district—more than 1,000 vehicles got stranded inside the Atal Tunnel following sudden snowfall during the evening hours. Upon receiving reports of the stranded vehicles, a team from the Manali Police immediately rushed to the scene. All vehicles currently stuck within the tunnel are now being directed back towards Manali.
DSP Manali, KD Sharma, stated that they received reports that over 1,000 vehicles were stranded in the snow near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel following sudden and heavy snowfall.
“The entire Manali Police team has been deployed at the site for several hours, and rescue operations are being conducted continuously. The Manali Police are making every possible effort to ensure that all individuals are safely evacuated back towards Manali," he said.
Sharma stated that, in addition to their own efforts, the police have requested the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) and other relevant agencies to immediately deploy their teams to the site.
“The objective is to clear the snow accumulated on the road by using soil, heavy machinery, and—if necessary—urea fertilizer. This will facilitate the safe evacuation of all vehicles and tourists currently stranded in the snow towards Manali”.
Vehicle drivers have been urged to maintain patience and cooperate with the police administration.
Heavy Snowfall in Kullu
Due to the sudden snowfall, tourists' vehicles began skidding on the icy roads; consequently, teams from the Manali Police were deployed at various strategic locations. The spell of snowfall began on Sunday afternoon in several areas adjacent to Manali. Police teams began directing vehicles back towards Manali; however, earlier in the morning, the majority of these vehicles had already departed for various tourist destinations within the Lahaul Valley.
Due to the snowfall, 40 to 50 tourists were stranded at the Jalori Pass with the Banjar Police rescuing over 20 of them.
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