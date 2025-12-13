Snowfall Likely In Kashmir's Higher Reaches Tonight: IMD
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 13, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness largely dry weather conditions over the coming week, with only brief and light snowfall expected in a few higher reaches over the next 48 hours, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Srinagar.
Meteorological officials said dry weather is likely to dominate most parts of the Union Territory for at least the next seven days, even as a weak western disturbance may bring very light precipitation at isolated locations. “A few spots in the higher reaches can record a light snow spell during the next 48 hours, mainly tonight and tomorrow (Sunday) night,” an official said.
As per the forecast, the maximum chances of snowfall are along the Sonamarg–Zojila–Drass axis, as well as in the higher reaches of Bandipora and Kupwara districts. Very light snow spells may also occur over Sinthan Top, Margan Top and the Affarwat hills, officials said.
For December 14, the IMD has predicted generally cloudy to partly cloudy skies across much of Jammu and Kashmir, with isolated places in the Kashmir division likely to witness light rain or snow. Srinagar is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Jammu may see temperatures hovering near 21 degrees Celsius during the day and around 10 degrees Celsius at night.
In its short-term outlook, the department noted a “possibility of light rain/snow over J&K”, particularly during the next 24 to 48 hours, before conditions turn largely dry again.
The department said weather conditions are expected to turn predominantly dry from December 15 onwards, with only isolated chances of light precipitation on a couple of days during the forecast period. No weather warning has been issued, but authorities have advised people, particularly those travelling through mountain passes and higher-altitude routes, to remain cautious and stay updated with official advisories.
