Snowfall Likely In Kashmir's Higher Reaches Tonight: IMD

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness largely dry weather conditions over the coming week, with only brief and light snowfall expected in a few higher reaches over the next 48 hours, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Srinagar.

Meteorological officials said dry weather is likely to dominate most parts of the Union Territory for at least the next seven days, even as a weak western disturbance may bring very light precipitation at isolated locations. “A few spots in the higher reaches can record a light snow spell during the next 48 hours, mainly tonight and tomorrow (Sunday) night,” an official said.

As per the forecast, the maximum chances of snowfall are along the Sonamarg–Zojila–Drass axis, as well as in the higher reaches of Bandipora and Kupwara districts. Very light snow spells may also occur over Sinthan Top, Margan Top and the Affarwat hills, officials said.