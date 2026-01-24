Snow Shuts Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Other Key Kashmir Roads; Vande Bharat Train Remains Operational
Officials said there were no chances of immediate restoration of crucial road connectivity, and people have been asked to confirm the status before their journey.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 24, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Jammu: The crucial road links to Kashmir, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44), remain shut for vehicular traffic on Saturday morning due to the accumulation of snow, officials said.
Traffic movement has been stopped on NH44 due to snowfall on both sides of the Navyug tunnel and in other areas around Banihal. Other crucial roads, which are closed, include NH244 in the Doda and Kishtwar districts, along with the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, SSG Road, Zojila Pass, Razdan Pass, and Margan Top, which have been closed for traffic.
“There are no chances of any immediate restoration of road connectivity on these passes. On NH44 and NH244, people have been asked to refrain from starting their journey without getting confirmation from authorities about the opening of the road," officials said.
Since Thursday night, most of the upper reaches, including south Kashmir, the Chenab valley and Pir Panjal, received heavy snowfall and rain, and life was put out of gear with the accumulation of snow up to 4 feet at a few places.
This was the first snowfall of the season in most of the inhabited areas, which brought a sigh of relief from the dry spell.
While the crucial road network in Jammu and Kashmir was down, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded at Nagrota on the Jammu side and Qazigund on the Kashmir side, and with air operations suspended at Srinagar airport, passengers found relief as the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train continued to operate, running through snow-covered tracks.
New India on Rails, through Kashmir’s Winter Canvas with #VandeBharatExpress. pic.twitter.com/K7tBmdgHyp— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 23, 2026
This was not only a relief for commuters but also gave a scenic look when the train moved through different areas covered by the snow. The Railways officials said the train will continue to move today as well, and passengers intending to move in or out of the valley will have an option available.
Also Read