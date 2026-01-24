ETV Bharat / bharat

Snow Shuts Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Other Key Kashmir Roads; Vande Bharat Train Remains Operational

Trucks stranded as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Jammu: The crucial road links to Kashmir, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44), remain shut for vehicular traffic on Saturday morning due to the accumulation of snow, officials said.

Traffic movement has been stopped on NH44 due to snowfall on both sides of the Navyug tunnel and in other areas around Banihal. Other crucial roads, which are closed, include NH244 in the Doda and Kishtwar districts, along with the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, SSG Road, Zojila Pass, Razdan Pass, and Margan Top, which have been closed for traffic.

Traffic police personnel regulate vehicles as traffic remains suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) following fresh snowfall, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

“There are no chances of any immediate restoration of road connectivity on these passes. On NH44 and NH244, people have been asked to refrain from starting their journey without getting confirmation from authorities about the opening of the road," officials said.