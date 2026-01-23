ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir: Snow Brings Cheer To The Valley, Halts Air And Surface Traffic

Doda: A local walks amid heavy snowfall at Bhaderwah, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Ending a three-month long dry spell, Kashmir was blanketed by the season’s first major snowfall on Friday bringing both cheer to locals and significant disruption to the connectivity.

As people woke up, the valley was transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland. It also severed connectivity via air and surface transport.

At Srinagar International Airport, 26 flights were cancelled as visibility plummeted and snow accumulated on the runway.

Three cancellations were attributed to NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) restrictions at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the ongoing Republic Day rehearsals.

An airport spokesperson said that the normalisation of operations may take longer than expected due to ongoing snowfall.

Doda: A car moves through a snow-laden road amid heavy snowfall at Bhaderwah, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

On the other hand, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44), the strategic lifeline connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, was shut down following heavy snowfall near the NAVYUG Tunnel.

In addition, authorities have suspended traffic on the Mughal Road, SSG Road, and Sinthan Road with the Traffic Police issuing an advisory for commuters to avoid travel until these routes are officially declared safe.

Train service was also halted on Budgam to Banihal due to snow.