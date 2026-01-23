Kashmir: Snow Brings Cheer To The Valley, Halts Air And Surface Traffic
Residents in Kashmir valley woke up to a picturesque winter wonderland on Friday morning after the region received its first major snowfall of the season.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Srinagar: Ending a three-month long dry spell, Kashmir was blanketed by the season’s first major snowfall on Friday bringing both cheer to locals and significant disruption to the connectivity.
As people woke up, the valley was transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland. It also severed connectivity via air and surface transport.
At Srinagar International Airport, 26 flights were cancelled as visibility plummeted and snow accumulated on the runway.
Three cancellations were attributed to NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) restrictions at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the ongoing Republic Day rehearsals.
An airport spokesperson said that the normalisation of operations may take longer than expected due to ongoing snowfall.
On the other hand, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44), the strategic lifeline connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, was shut down following heavy snowfall near the NAVYUG Tunnel.
In addition, authorities have suspended traffic on the Mughal Road, SSG Road, and Sinthan Road with the Traffic Police issuing an advisory for commuters to avoid travel until these routes are officially declared safe.
Train service was also halted on Budgam to Banihal due to snow.
People welcomed snowfall in the region that has grappled with a staggering 85 percent rainfall deficit since November 1. The dry spell had sparked fears of a severe water crisis and worry among farmers as horticulture and agriculture is the mainstay of the economy.
Social media splashed with vibrant images of a snow-clad Valley as residents celebrated the end of an unusually parched winter.
The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted heavy snowfall is expected to persist through tomorrow, necessitating administrative advisories and alerts.
The administration issued a series of advisories and set up control rooms for snow clearance and to deal with emerging situations.
In an advisory, Police in Srinagar urged residents to remain following safety advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel during the adverse weather period.
“Citizens are encouraged to reach out promptly for assistance in case of emergencies or distress,” the official added while issuing helpline numbers.
In the meantime, gusty winds ahead of the snow last night caused damage to infrastructure and disrupted electricity. Several areas were plunged into darkness as speedy winds damaged power infrastructure.
A spokesperson of Kashmir Power department said that their teams are working in difficult weather conditions to restore affected 33kV feeders at the earliest.
It advised people to stay away from fallen poles, hanging wires and damaged structures.
Read More