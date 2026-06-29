ETV Bharat / bharat

Snana Yatra 2026: Lakhs Gather In Puri To Witness Holy Bathing Rituals Of Lord Jagannath And His Siblings

Lakhs of devotees converge in Puri to catch a glimpse of Holy Trinity on Snana Purnima ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Deba Snana Purnima, lakhs of devotees have congregated in the holy town of Puri to witness the grand Snana Yatra of Holy Trinity - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, considered one of the most significant rituals preceding the world-famous Rath Yatra (chariot festival). The sacred festival, observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyestha, marks the first occasion in the year when devotees catch a glimpse of the sibling deities outside the sanctum sanctorum before the Rath Yatra. Pahandi underway amid chanting of Vedic hymns, blowing of conches and beating of cymbals (ETV Bharat) As part of the rituals, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan were taken from the sanctum sanctorum to the Snana Mandap in the traditional 'Pahandi' procession amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, blowing of conches and beating of cymbals. Once placed on the altar, the deities will be bathed with 108 pitchers of sacred water drawn from the temple's 'Sunakua' (golden well). The water is mixed with sandalwood paste, camphor and other aromatic substances as part of centuries-old ritual.