ETV Bharat / bharat

Snakebites Led To 16 Deaths In Himachal Pradesh This Monsoon

Shimla: As many as 16 people have died of snakebites in Himachal Pradesh during this monsoon season. These deaths have been reported between June 30, 2026, to September 22, 2026. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, a maximum number of six deaths were reported from Kangra followed by three each in Mandi and Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one each in Solan and Una.

In the latest instance, two sisters from Nerwa in Shimla district have died of snakebite. The two girls were found unconscious in their room in the remote village of Taylor in Nerwa tehsil on Sunday. Their family immediately rushed them to Tyuni Hospital in Uttarakhand from where they were referred to Civil Hospital in Rohru and then to Indira Gandhi medical College at Shimla where they died while being treated.

Nerwa Tehsildar Kush Kumar said that Jitendra Chauhan had found 11-year-old Mehak and eight-year-old lying unconscious in their room from where they were rushed to the hospitals in Tyuni, Rohru and Shimla.

"The cause of death of the two sisters will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report. If the report confirms death due to snake bite, immediate relief will be provided to the affected family as per the rules,” he said.