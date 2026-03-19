ETV Bharat / bharat

Snake Venom Case: SC Quashes FIR, Proceedings Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and all subsequent proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with the snake venom case filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench referred to the court's earlier decisions and said the case against Yadav could not be sustained in law, quashing the FIR and subsequent proceedings, including the filing of the chargesheet and the trial court's cognisance order.

The bench said the case could not be sustained in law because the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not filed by an authorised person.

The bench said that offences under the IPC invoked in the FIR against Yadav were based on an earlier FIR registered in Gurugram, for which a closure report has been filed.