Snake Venom Case: SC Quashes FIR, Proceedings Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav
The case against Elvish Yadav was registered for the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 19, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and all subsequent proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with the snake venom case filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023.
The order was passed by a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench referred to the court's earlier decisions and said the case against Yadav could not be sustained in law, quashing the FIR and subsequent proceedings, including the filing of the chargesheet and the trial court's cognisance order.
The bench said the case could not be sustained in law because the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not filed by an authorised person.
The bench said that offences under the IPC invoked in the FIR against Yadav were based on an earlier FIR registered in Gurugram, for which a closure report has been filed.
The bench, referring to the provisions of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS) Act invoked in the FIR against Yadav, said these could not be invoked because the liquid substance (anti-venom) recovered from the co-accused was not a prescribed substance under the schedule.
In November 2023, the case was registered against Yadav, and he was arrested in March 2024, for the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
He challenged an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the chargesheet and the trial court's cognisance order.
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