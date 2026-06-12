Smriti Irani's Name Missing From Amethi Panchayat Voter list, DM Orders Probe
Irani's name had previously been registered in the Medan Mawai Gram Panchayat for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Amethi: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani’s name has disappeared from the voter list published for the three-tier panchayat elections in the Medan Mawai Gram Panchayat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
Irani’s name had previously been included in the voter lists for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Following the revelation, Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan has ordered a probe. The discrepancy came to light following the final publication of the panchayat electoral roll on June 10, raising a serious question over the working of the district administration and the whole exercise of compiling the panchayat electoral roll.
Irani's name had previously been registered in the Medan Mawai Gram Panchayat for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. She had even cast her vote from the seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
She was elected as an MP after defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Following her 2019 victory, she built a house in Medan Mawai village and subsequently became a registered voter in Amethi.
Addressing the matter, BJP District President Sudhanshu Shukla stated that an application has been submitted to include Irani’s name, and officials have assured that the name will be added following due verification.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate Chauhan confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered, noting that the exact reason will become clear once the report is received.
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