ETV Bharat / bharat

Smriti Irani's Name Missing From Amethi Panchayat Voter list, DM Orders Probe

Amethi: Former Union Minister Smriti Irani’s name has disappeared from the voter list published for the three-tier panchayat elections in the Medan Mawai Gram Panchayat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Irani’s name had previously been included in the voter lists for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Following the revelation, Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan has ordered a probe. The discrepancy came to light following the final publication of the panchayat electoral roll on June 10, raising a serious question over the working of the district administration and the whole exercise of compiling the panchayat electoral roll.

Irani's name had previously been registered in the Medan Mawai Gram Panchayat for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. She had even cast her vote from the seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.