Smriti Irani-Led Gender Alliance Creates Buzz In Davos, Attracts Funds

Davos: Aiming to set up a USD 100 million fund to help one lakh women-owned small businesses across India, former union minister Smriti Irani has garnered USD 2 million in just two days here.

Speaking to PTI at the always-buzzing WeLead Lounge, which many here refer to as 'Tulsi Lounge' after her famous screen avatar, Tulsi Virani, Irani said she got an opportunity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to become the first gender minister in 2024 and lead an Indian delegation to Davos.

It was the same year that the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality was launched here in partnership with CII and the Gates Foundation, with the World Economic Forum as its network partner. Now attending the WEF Annual Meeting for the second straight year as founder and chairperson of this alliance, Irani said the idea behind bringing the issues of equity, parity and gender to the streets of Davos was that they also must make economic sense for greater impact.

"That's why in the past two years, at least in Davos, we have not only engaged with 21,000 international delegates, but we've also helped create examples in Indian manufacturing terms which can be replicated the world over, especially for servicing the needs of women," she said.

She said the alliance has begun working in areas such as curbing maternal mortality. "I will also be mindful that the Prime Minister's agenda is to help small businesses and particularly women who own small businesses. We have launched an ambitious program called Spark, spanning around 300 cities in India, with the intention of helping 1 lakh women-owned businesses.

"We are looking for commercial capital, and our ambition is to set up a USD 100 million fund to help bring commercial success to these women-owned small businesses.