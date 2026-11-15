ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | Smooth Darshan, Satisfying Return: TDB Chief K Jayakumar Details Sabarimala Preparations For 2026 Season

Thiruvananthapuram: With the annual (2026-27) Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season set to begin on November 17 (Malayalam month of Vrischikam 1), Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and Keralam former chief secretary K Jayakumar (retired IAS) has outlined an array of administrative, technological and infrastructure measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for Ayyappa devotees from across India.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jayakumar said the TDB had been preparing for the season over the past seven months, with the primary objective of ensuring that devotees have a peaceful darshan and return home satisfied. He said the arrangements focused on addressing common complaints, including long waiting hours, overcrowding, shortages of 'prasasadam' such as 'appam' and 'aravana', inadequate sanitation and alleged overcharging at eateries, toilets and accommodation facilities.

AI-based monitoring to regulate queues

The TDB chief said queries were inevitable to some extent at Sabarimala, the hill shrine, as the holy 18 steps (pathinettam padi) could accommodate only around 4,000 devotees an hour. This translates to a theoretical capacity of approximately 60,0000 devotees over 15 hours, while actual daily arrivals could be higher.

To manage congestion, an AI-enabled camera system has been deployed to monitor crowd movement. When congestion builds up at Pamba, where trekking begins to the hill shrine and Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum), incoming pilgrims will be regulated and, where necessary, directed to Nilakkal, where a large tent facility with drinking water and water coolers has been arranged to accommodate up to 60, 000 devotees.

Smart Parking System

The Nilakkal police control room will monitor arrivals and departures in real time to regulate the movement of buses and other vehicles towards Pamba. A smart parking system using AI technology has also been established at Nilakkal at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. Additional resting facilities have been arranged along the trekking routes. The TDB has also issued directions to shops along the pilgrimage paths to prevent overcharging and ensure that waste is deposited in designated bins and cleared regularly.

More Counters For Prasadam

Jayakumar informed that the TDB has increased production capacity and made arrangements to ensure adequate stocks of 'appam' and 'aravana' prasadam throughout the season. Dhanalaxmi Bank and south Indian Bank have opened additional counters. Five self-service 'aravana' counters operated by SIB will allow devotees scan a QR code and collect up to five tins in a single transaction.

Pilgrims can also pre-book 'appam' and 'aravana' while reserving their Virtual Q slots. Digital payments through QR codes, debit cards and credit cards will be encouraged at the counters, with cash transactions also available.

Multilingual Aid For Devotees

Special arrangements have been made to assist devotees travelling from outside Keralam. The number of directional signboards has been increased, with information provided in multiple languages. Multilingual public announcements will also be made at regular intervals. Ayyappa devotional songs in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will be played alongside Malayalam songs. Devotees from other states will also be allowed to offer bhajans in small groups at Sabarimala 'Sannidhanam' (sanctum sanctorum), beside the holy steps and also at Nilakkal which also the base camp which nearly 20 km from Pamba. Cultural programmes, including dance programmes by children, will be permitted, according to the TDB president.

Two reception centres have been established at Nilakkal and Pamba in addition to the existing facility at 'sannidhanam' (sanctum sanctorum). These centres will function as help desks, information counters and grievance-redressal points, with TDB officials available to assist pilgrims, including those seeking information about missing persons.

₹2-Lakh Insurance Cover

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar revealed that an AI-enabled camera system has been deployed to monitor crowd movement of hill shrine Sabarimala. (ETV Bharat)

The Travancore Devaswom Board has arranged life insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh for every pilgrim visiting the hill shrine in association with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), revealed Jayakumar. "Compensation will be paid t the nominee in the event of a pilgrim's death during the specified coverage period, irrespective of the cause of death, he said and added that the pilgrims will, therefore, have to provide their nominee's details while booking their Virtual Q slots online.

"The coverage period and eligibility conditions will need to be checked by devotees while booking," Jayakumar said. He also appealed to pilgrims, particularly those arriving from outside Kerala, to book their Virtual Q slots in advance and travel only after securing a reservation.