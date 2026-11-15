Interview | Smooth Darshan, Satisfying Return: TDB Chief K Jayakumar Details Sabarimala Preparations For 2026 Season
TDB had been preparing over the past seven months, with the primary objective of ensuring that devotees have a peaceful darshan and return home satisfied, reports Biju Gopinath.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST|
Updated : November 15, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With the annual (2026-27) Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season set to begin on November 17 (Malayalam month of Vrischikam 1), Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and Keralam former chief secretary K Jayakumar (retired IAS) has outlined an array of administrative, technological and infrastructure measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for Ayyappa devotees from across India.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Jayakumar said the TDB had been preparing for the season over the past seven months, with the primary objective of ensuring that devotees have a peaceful darshan and return home satisfied. He said the arrangements focused on addressing common complaints, including long waiting hours, overcrowding, shortages of 'prasasadam' such as 'appam' and 'aravana', inadequate sanitation and alleged overcharging at eateries, toilets and accommodation facilities.
AI-based monitoring to regulate queues
The TDB chief said queries were inevitable to some extent at Sabarimala, the hill shrine, as the holy 18 steps (pathinettam padi) could accommodate only around 4,000 devotees an hour. This translates to a theoretical capacity of approximately 60,0000 devotees over 15 hours, while actual daily arrivals could be higher.
To manage congestion, an AI-enabled camera system has been deployed to monitor crowd movement. When congestion builds up at Pamba, where trekking begins to the hill shrine and Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum), incoming pilgrims will be regulated and, where necessary, directed to Nilakkal, where a large tent facility with drinking water and water coolers has been arranged to accommodate up to 60, 000 devotees.
Smart Parking System
The Nilakkal police control room will monitor arrivals and departures in real time to regulate the movement of buses and other vehicles towards Pamba. A smart parking system using AI technology has also been established at Nilakkal at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. Additional resting facilities have been arranged along the trekking routes. The TDB has also issued directions to shops along the pilgrimage paths to prevent overcharging and ensure that waste is deposited in designated bins and cleared regularly.
More Counters For Prasadam
Jayakumar informed that the TDB has increased production capacity and made arrangements to ensure adequate stocks of 'appam' and 'aravana' prasadam throughout the season. Dhanalaxmi Bank and south Indian Bank have opened additional counters. Five self-service 'aravana' counters operated by SIB will allow devotees scan a QR code and collect up to five tins in a single transaction.
Pilgrims can also pre-book 'appam' and 'aravana' while reserving their Virtual Q slots. Digital payments through QR codes, debit cards and credit cards will be encouraged at the counters, with cash transactions also available.
Multilingual Aid For Devotees
Special arrangements have been made to assist devotees travelling from outside Keralam. The number of directional signboards has been increased, with information provided in multiple languages. Multilingual public announcements will also be made at regular intervals. Ayyappa devotional songs in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will be played alongside Malayalam songs. Devotees from other states will also be allowed to offer bhajans in small groups at Sabarimala 'Sannidhanam' (sanctum sanctorum), beside the holy steps and also at Nilakkal which also the base camp which nearly 20 km from Pamba. Cultural programmes, including dance programmes by children, will be permitted, according to the TDB president.
Two reception centres have been established at Nilakkal and Pamba in addition to the existing facility at 'sannidhanam' (sanctum sanctorum). These centres will function as help desks, information counters and grievance-redressal points, with TDB officials available to assist pilgrims, including those seeking information about missing persons.
₹2-Lakh Insurance Cover
The Travancore Devaswom Board has arranged life insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh for every pilgrim visiting the hill shrine in association with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), revealed Jayakumar. "Compensation will be paid t the nominee in the event of a pilgrim's death during the specified coverage period, irrespective of the cause of death, he said and added that the pilgrims will, therefore, have to provide their nominee's details while booking their Virtual Q slots online.
"The coverage period and eligibility conditions will need to be checked by devotees while booking," Jayakumar said. He also appealed to pilgrims, particularly those arriving from outside Kerala, to book their Virtual Q slots in advance and travel only after securing a reservation.
Appeal Not To Pollute The Pamba River
Jayakumar urged devotees to refrain from practices that cause environmental damage and are not part of established Sabarimala rituals. He specifically appealed to pilgrims not to discard their used clothes in the Pamba River, saying the practice "had no basis in traditional rituals". "The TDB spends considerable amounts removing discarded clothes, which also obstruct the flow of Pamba River," he pointed out.
He also cautioned against throwing plastic waste along the pilgrimage routes and using chemical 'kumkum' or applying paint to the body at Erumeli. While maintaining cleanliness at Sabarimala and along the trekking paths was the TDB's responsibility, devotees also had a spiritual duty to protect the sanctity of the temple and its surroundings, he said.
Help Desks At Railway Stations, Airports
Facilities have been arranged at Chengannur railway station, a major transit point for Sabarimala pilgrims, in coordination with the Railways. A dedicated help desk has also been set up at the Chengannur Mahadeva Temple. "Vehicles carrying devotees from Chengannur will be allowed to proceed up to the Chakkupallam parking ground near Pamba," Jayakumar said. A separate pilgrim help desk has also been opened at Cochin International Airport.
'Prasadam' Delivery By Post
A Department of Posts (India Post) counter has been opened at Sannidhanam to help devotees send 'prasadam' to their homes, friends or relatives. counter has been opened at Sannidhanam to help devotees send prasadam to their homes. The facility is expected to benefit pilgrims who purchase large quantities of 'appam' and 'aravana' and find it difficult to carry them during their return journey.
Limited Rooms; Free Resting Facilities
"Accommodation at Sannidhanam remains limited, with 250 rooms earmarked for online booking. Heavy traffic briefly affected the booking portal when reservations opened, but the website is now functioning normally," Jayakumar informed. Devotees can also enquire about any rooms remaining beyond the online quota and book them directly at Sannidhanam, subject to availability.
To help pilgrims cope with the shortage of rooms, the TDA has arranged extensive free viri facilities in spacious pandals, providing devotees with clean places to rest and sleep. Jayakumar said the TDB's preparations were aimed at making the pilgrimage safer, more convenient and more comfortable for devotees from Keralam and other states.
It may be recalled that TDM is the statutory body responsible for the general administration and daily operations of the hill shrine Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple along with over 1,200 other temples in southern parts of the state.
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