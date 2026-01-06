ETV Bharat / bharat

Smokers’ Pockets To Feel The Burn? Cigarette Supply Disruptions Rattle Markets Ahead Of New Excise Regime Due February 1

The new excise duty, effective from February 1, adds to the existing GST on tobacco ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Cigarettes and other tobacco products will become more expensive from February 1, 2026, but the effects are already being felt in the market. Several cities, including the national capital, are experiencing shortages of cigarettes and tobacco products, with shopkeepers saying companies and distributors are not consistently delivering. As a result, popular brands are either missing or being sold at higher prices before the official price hike.

Retailers say the disruption is driven by anticipatory stockholding ahead of the government’s decision to overhaul the excise duty regime. From February 1, a new excise duty structure will come into force, adding to the existing GST of up to 40 per cent on tobacco products.

This has led wholesalers and large dealers to hold back on inventory, selling it later at higher prices. According to a Delhi retailer, “Those with existing stock have slowed supplies so they can benefit from higher post-hike prices.”

Why Prices Are Rising Ahead Of February 1?

The Finance Ministry has notified a comprehensive revision of excise duties—the first major change since the introduction of GST in 2017. Under the revised framework, cigarettes will attract an additional excise duty ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on length and category, in addition to GST.

This dual levy (excise plus GST) significantly raises the tax burden and is expected to push up retail prices across segments, especially longer and filter cigarettes.

At the same time, the Central Government has withdrawn the GST Compensation Cess on tobacco products (reducing it to zero) and rationalised the GST slabs to 18 per cent or 40 per cent (removing the 28 per cent slab).

Despite this, the reintroduced specific excise, unchanged for nearly seven years, more than offsets the relief, leading to net price increases. The Supreme Court of India has previously upheld the dual taxation structure.

Smokeless Tobacco To Get Costlier Too