ETV Bharat / bharat

Smoke Before Takeoff: IndiGo Flight's Bengaluru Departure Takes an Unexpected Turn, Passengers Evacuated

New Delhi: An IndiGo Airbus A321neo operating a scheduled flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was involved in an emergency evacuation on Tuesday after smoke was reportedly detected during taxiing for departure, prompting the airline to activate safety protocols and evacuate all passengers and crew members.

The aircraft, registered as VT-IME, was preparing to operate flight 6E6017 and had reportedly completed pushback procedures at Bengaluru airport when the incident occurred. Emergency slides were deployed, and passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure.

In an official statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed."