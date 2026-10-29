'Smash The Phone, And The Arrest Ends': Supreme Court Shocked On People Falling For Digital Arrest Fraud
The bench was informed that banks are now flagging suspicious transactions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: "Hit the mobile on the wall and the arrest goes." With this striking observation, the Supreme Court on Thursday voiced shock at the persistence of "digital arrest" scams, questioning why educated people continue to be trapped by fraudsters despite widespread public awareness campaigns and repeated warnings about such schemes.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana was hearing a suo motu case titled "In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents" regarding massive financial fraud involving digital arrest scams.
Senior advocate NS Nappinai, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted that she keeps receiving repeated inputs that while efforts were being made to stop digital arrests, the problem continues to exist.
"What is wrong with these victims? How are these victims being trapped like this? They can't understand this basic thing? What's fear of arrest on mobile?” the bench observed.
Amicus informed the bench that a woman lost Rs 2.5 crore last week in such an incident. "Hit the mobile on wall and arrest goes. Something is wrong with people. God knows what is there. What kind of person are you in a democratic country if you think you are getting arrested on mobile?" the CJI observed orally, and asked what is the fear of arrest on mobile?
“You are victimising yourself...”, observed the bench.
The CJI added, "We feel frustrated that all educated people are getting duped. What will you pass on to the next generation if you get digitally arrested at this age? People can go to the courts website to find if there's an order.”
Banks must be held accountable to indemnify victims of digital fraud
The bench emphasised that banks must act as a "protective umbrella" for customers vulnerable to digital arrest scams. The bench also observed that banks must be held accountable to indemnify victims of digital fraud.
Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that digital arrests have reduced by 50 per cent after the court's intervention. The bench was informed that banks are now flagging suspicious transactions. The AG said he has held meetings with the Reserve Bank of India for rule-making.
The bench said it was considering directions to hold banks accountable for digital arrest frauds by requiring them to compensate victims and face prosecution where lapses in due diligence had enabled the scams.
"We are proposing to direct that wherever such fraud takes place, the bank will compensate the victim and suffer prosecution. It has to be done," the CJI said.
The bench observed that victims of digital arrest and similar cyber frauds should be compensated for at least the amount lost if the fraud can be traced to a failure of due diligence by a financial institution.
The bench asked the RBI to submit a list of all authorised financial institutions by the next date of hearing. The bench indicated it would issue directions applicable to all such institutions without necessarily impleading individual banks in the proceedings.
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