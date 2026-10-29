ETV Bharat / bharat

'Smash The Phone, And The Arrest Ends': Supreme Court Shocked On People Falling For Digital Arrest Fraud

New Delhi: "Hit the mobile on the wall and the arrest goes." With this striking observation, the Supreme Court on Thursday voiced shock at the persistence of "digital arrest" scams, questioning why educated people continue to be trapped by fraudsters despite widespread public awareness campaigns and repeated warnings about such schemes.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana was hearing a suo motu case titled "In Re: Victims of Digital Arrest Related to Forged Documents" regarding massive financial fraud involving digital arrest scams.

Senior advocate NS Nappinai, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted that she keeps receiving repeated inputs that while efforts were being made to stop digital arrests, the problem continues to exist.

"What is wrong with these victims? How are these victims being trapped like this? They can't understand this basic thing? What's fear of arrest on mobile?” the bench observed.

Amicus informed the bench that a woman lost Rs 2.5 crore last week in such an incident. "Hit the mobile on wall and arrest goes. Something is wrong with people. God knows what is there. What kind of person are you in a democratic country if you think you are getting arrested on mobile?" the CJI observed orally, and asked what is the fear of arrest on mobile?

“You are victimising yourself...”, observed the bench.

The CJI added, "We feel frustrated that all educated people are getting duped. What will you pass on to the next generation if you get digitally arrested at this age? People can go to the courts website to find if there's an order.”

Banks must be held accountable to indemnify victims of digital fraud