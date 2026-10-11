ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Smash Patriarchy Just Rhetoric?’ BJP Asks Rahul Gandhi, Demands Action Against Congress MP Akoijam

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday launched a fresh attack on Rahul Gandhi, asking why the Congress has not taken any action against its party MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was recently dismissed from JNU on a sexual harassment charge.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party MP Bansuri Swaraj asked Gandhi whether 'nari samman' was just a slogan for his party and not a policy.

Swaraj also targeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying their silence on the issue indicates they are "consenting and condoning" Akoijam's alleged "sexually predatory conduct."

"Rahul Gandhi, this nation calls you out for your selective outrage, your motivated stance and for your false narrative," Swaraj charged. "If 'smash the patriarchy' is not a motivated stance and not mere political rhetoric for you, then take action against your MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam," she demanded.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect after its inquiry into the allegations found him guilty. He was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences. According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May this year.