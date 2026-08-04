Smart Cities Mission Nears Completion; 97% Projects Executed, But Performance Varies Across Cities
Indore, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Surat emerge as top performers, while Faridabad, Greater Warangal, Karnal, Mangaluru and Ludhiana continue to lag, writes ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly 11 years after the launch of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), the Centre’s flagship urban renewal programme has reached the final stage of implementation, with 97 per cent of all sanctioned projects completed and almost the entire Central allocation claimed and utilised by states and Union Territories (UTs). While the overall numbers suggest the Mission has largely delivered on its objectives, city-wise data reveal significant differences in performance.
Launched on June 25, 2015, the Smart Cities Mission sought to transform 100 selected cities through technology-enabled governance and infrastructure development. The programme focused on area-based development through retrofitting, redevelopment and greenfield projects, besides introducing pan-city solutions in mobility, water supply, sanitation, energy efficiency, digital governance, surveillance, public safety and environmental management.
According to the latest data compiled by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), as of March 31, 2026, 8,064 projects worth Rs 1,64,811 crore were sanctioned under the Mission. Of these, 7,790 projects, worth Rs 1,56,257 crore, have been completed, translating into an implementation rate of 97 per cent.
Measured by expenditure, projects worth 94.8 per cent of the sanctioned value have been completed, leaving only 274 projects worth around Rs 8,554 crore yet to be completed. Against the Centre’s allocation of Rs 48,000 crore, states and UTs have claimed Rs 47,458 crore (99 per cent), and utilised Rs 46,377 crore (98 per cent) of the outlay.
Top-Performing Cities
According to Government data in ETV Bharat's possession, several smart cities have either completed every sanctioned project or are on the verge of doing so, demonstrating effective planning, execution and financial management.
Among the standout performers is Indore, which completed all 231 projects worth Rs 3,751 crore, making it one of the largest and most successful portfolios under the Mission.
Guwahati also emerged as a model performer, completing all 21 sanctioned projects worth Rs 755 crore, while fully utilising its Central allocation of Rs 490 crore. Although it had fewer projects than larger metropolitan cities, Guwahati achieved 100 per cent completion, making it one of the Mission’s success stories in the Northeast.
Chandigarh completed all 97 projects worth Rs 2,694 crore, while Varanasi completed all 117 projects worth Rs 3,342 crore.
Gujarat performed particularly well. Rajkot completed all 71 projects, Surat all 87 projects, Vadodara all 52, while Ahmedabad completed 69 of its 70 sanctioned projects.
Among other notable performers were Patna, which completed all 34 projects, Agartala (all 77 projects), Kohima (all 40 projects), and Raipur, which completed 337 of 342 projects, the highest number of completed projects among all cities.
Cities Still Struggling
Despite the Mission’s overall success, some cities and large urban centres continue to trail significantly behind. Faridabad completed only 35 of 44 projects, Greater Warangal completed 103 of 119, Karnal 105 of 117, Mangaluru 98 of 105, while Ludhiana completed 74 of 82 projects.
However, the most striking example is Kavaratti (Lakshadweep). It has utilised only Rs 45 crore of the Rs 183 crore Central assistance sanctioned and completed just 8 of 12 projects, with completed works valued at only Rs 11 crore, making it the weakest performer in terms of both financial utilisation and project completion.
Among northeastern cities, Aizawl completed 33 of 45 projects, Shillong 10 of 13, and Imphal 23 of 27, indicating that several key works remain unfinished. Although many of these cities have crossed the 80-90 per cent mark, they account for a significant share of the 274 projects that remain incomplete nationwide.
Was Smart Cities Mission A Success?
Completing 97 per cent of projects, spending 95 per cent of the sanctioned project value, and utilising 98 per cent of Central funds represent a strong execution record for a nationwide urban development programme covering 100 cities over more than a decade.
However, the uneven pace across cities also highlights persistent challenges. Cities with stronger institutional capacity, better project management and administrative continuity generally completed projects on time, while geographically remote, administratively constrained cities that lack similar project management systems continue to struggle.
Recognising that infrastructure creation is only the first step, the MoHUA has shifted its focus towards sustainability.
“Although the Mission formally ended on March 31, 2025, the Ministry issued an advisory, directing states to complete pending projects, prepare long-term operation and maintenance plans, and repurpose the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) created under the Mission,” an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday. The advisory also envisages continued use of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) for urban governance and emergency response.
“The latest government data suggest that the Smart Cities Mission has substantially fulfilled its promise of creating modern urban infrastructure. The next challenge for states and city administrations will be ensuring that these assets are effectively maintained and continue to improve the quality of urban life long after the Mission itself has ended,” said urban affairs expert Prof K K Pandey.
Pandey highlighted that the challenge now shifts from project execution to long-term sustainability.
“State governments, urban local bodies and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will need to ensure adequate operation and maintenance, regular technological upgrades and efficient utilisation of these assets so that the investments continue to improve service delivery, urban resilience and citizens’ quality of life well beyond the Mission’s formal conclusion,” said Pandey, of Centre for Urban Studies in Indian Institute of Public Administration, Delhi.
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