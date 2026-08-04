ETV Bharat / bharat

Smart Cities Mission Nears Completion; 97% Projects Executed, But Performance Varies Across Cities

New Delhi: Nearly 11 years after the launch of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), the Centre’s flagship urban renewal programme has reached the final stage of implementation, with 97 per cent of all sanctioned projects completed and almost the entire Central allocation claimed and utilised by states and Union Territories (UTs). While the overall numbers suggest the Mission has largely delivered on its objectives, city-wise data reveal significant differences in performance.

Launched on June 25, 2015, the Smart Cities Mission sought to transform 100 selected cities through technology-enabled governance and infrastructure development. The programme focused on area-based development through retrofitting, redevelopment and greenfield projects, besides introducing pan-city solutions in mobility, water supply, sanitation, energy efficiency, digital governance, surveillance, public safety and environmental management.

According to the latest data compiled by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), as of March 31, 2026, 8,064 projects worth Rs 1,64,811 crore were sanctioned under the Mission. Of these, 7,790 projects, worth Rs 1,56,257 crore, have been completed, translating into an implementation rate of 97 per cent.

Measured by expenditure, projects worth 94.8 per cent of the sanctioned value have been completed, leaving only 274 projects worth around Rs 8,554 crore yet to be completed. Against the Centre’s allocation of Rs 48,000 crore, states and UTs have claimed Rs 47,458 crore (99 per cent), and utilised Rs 46,377 crore (98 per cent) of the outlay.

Top-Performing Cities

According to Government data in ETV Bharat's possession, several smart cities have either completed every sanctioned project or are on the verge of doing so, demonstrating effective planning, execution and financial management.

Among the standout performers is Indore, which completed all 231 projects worth Rs 3,751 crore, making it one of the largest and most successful portfolios under the Mission.

Guwahati also emerged as a model performer, completing all 21 sanctioned projects worth Rs 755 crore, while fully utilising its Central allocation of Rs 490 crore. Although it had fewer projects than larger metropolitan cities, Guwahati achieved 100 per cent completion, making it one of the Mission’s success stories in the Northeast.

Chandigarh completed all 97 projects worth Rs 2,694 crore, while Varanasi completed all 117 projects worth Rs 3,342 crore.

Gujarat performed particularly well. Rajkot completed all 71 projects, Surat all 87 projects, Vadodara all 52, while Ahmedabad completed 69 of its 70 sanctioned projects.

Among other notable performers were Patna, which completed all 34 projects, Agartala (all 77 projects), Kohima (all 40 projects), and Raipur, which completed 337 of 342 projects, the highest number of completed projects among all cities.

Cities Still Struggling