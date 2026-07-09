ETV Bharat / bharat

Smart Borders And Northeast Focus Key To India’s Security: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing the Land Border Districts’ Superintendents of Police Conference-2026 in New Delhi, ( Special Arrangement (MHA) )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday outlined Modi government’s long-term strategy to transform India’s border management into one of the world’s most advanced security systems, announcing a comprehensive approach centred on smart technology, integrated policing, stronger border infrastructure and development of frontier villages.

Addressing the Land Border Districts’ Superintendents of Police Conference-2026 in New Delhi, Shah said the annual conference has institutionalised a holistic approach to border security by bringing together border district police chiefs, central security agencies, state governments and policymakers to formulate coordinated responses to emerging threats.

The conference was attended by Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Mahesh Dixit, Directors General of Police of border states and other senior officials.

SPs from around 119 districts along India’s land borders took part in the conference.

Shah said the government’s vision is to create a “Smart Border” security architecture that would become one of the most modern border management systems in the world. He said India has shifted from a reactive security model to a proactive and integrated framework through a quadrangular security grid comprising border guarding forces, state and district administrations, central government agencies and local communities.

“The country can remain secure only when it has secure borders, prosperous border regions and a vigilant society,” he said. The Home Minister placed particular emphasis on the Northeast, describing it as central to India’s future border security strategy.

He said the Centre is undertaking fencing of the 1,610-km India-Myanmar border, which passes through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore. The project aims to curb illegal infiltration, insurgent movement, narcotics trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

He said the government is determined to make India infiltration-free by building a robust system capable of preventing illegal entry altogether.

Shah listed the government’s key security priorities, including preventing proxy war, illegal infiltration, radicalisation, narcotics trafficking, smuggling, drone-based threats, cybercrime, organised crime and demographic changes in border districts. Simultaneously, he said, efforts are being made to improve living conditions in border villages, generate employment and prevent migration from frontier regions.