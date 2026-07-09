Smart Borders And Northeast Focus Key To India’s Security: Amit Shah
SPs from around 119 districts along India’s land borders took part in Land Border Districts’ SP Conference-2026 in New Delhi, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday outlined Modi government’s long-term strategy to transform India’s border management into one of the world’s most advanced security systems, announcing a comprehensive approach centred on smart technology, integrated policing, stronger border infrastructure and development of frontier villages.
Addressing the Land Border Districts’ Superintendents of Police Conference-2026 in New Delhi, Shah said the annual conference has institutionalised a holistic approach to border security by bringing together border district police chiefs, central security agencies, state governments and policymakers to formulate coordinated responses to emerging threats.
The conference was attended by Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Mahesh Dixit, Directors General of Police of border states and other senior officials.
SPs from around 119 districts along India’s land borders took part in the conference.
Shah said the government’s vision is to create a “Smart Border” security architecture that would become one of the most modern border management systems in the world. He said India has shifted from a reactive security model to a proactive and integrated framework through a quadrangular security grid comprising border guarding forces, state and district administrations, central government agencies and local communities.
“The country can remain secure only when it has secure borders, prosperous border regions and a vigilant society,” he said. The Home Minister placed particular emphasis on the Northeast, describing it as central to India’s future border security strategy.
He said the Centre is undertaking fencing of the 1,610-km India-Myanmar border, which passes through Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore. The project aims to curb illegal infiltration, insurgent movement, narcotics trafficking and other cross-border crimes.
He said the government is determined to make India infiltration-free by building a robust system capable of preventing illegal entry altogether.
Shah listed the government’s key security priorities, including preventing proxy war, illegal infiltration, radicalisation, narcotics trafficking, smuggling, drone-based threats, cybercrime, organised crime and demographic changes in border districts. Simultaneously, he said, efforts are being made to improve living conditions in border villages, generate employment and prevent migration from frontier regions.
Highlighting improvements under the Modi government, Shah said investment in border infrastructure has increased by 400 per cent, enabling technology-driven surveillance, better connectivity and faster deployment of security forces.
He also stressed the importance of the Vibrant Villages Programme, under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described India's last villages as its first villages. The initiative focuses on infrastructure development, employment generation and ensuring full implementation of government welfare schemes to make border settlements economically viable.
Referring to the security situation in the Northeast, Shah said the region, along with Jammu and Kashmir, has witnessed a significant decline in terrorism and insurgency under the Modi government's tenure, describing it as a collective achievement of security forces, state governments and local administrations.
The Home Minister also reiterated the government’s resolve to dismantle narcotics networks over the next three years, a priority with special significance for the Northeast because of its proximity to the Golden Triangle, a major global source of illicit drugs.
Shah announced that the Centre has launched a Demography Mission to study demographic changes in border districts, identify abnormal factors driving population shifts and recommend corrective measures. He asserted that illegal infiltration remains the principal reason for demographic changes in many border regions and called for timely reporting of such developments from the grassroots to the highest levels of government.
“The government is replacing the traditional isolated border outpost model with an integrated security grid that combines technology, intelligence, development and community participation to build an impenetrable border security system capable of addressing emerging challenges along India’s land and coastal frontiers,” Shah stated.
Also Read
Amit Shah To Address Border District Police Chiefs In New Delhi On Thursday