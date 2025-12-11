Small In Size, Big In Harm: Environmentalists Push For Urgent Action On Cigarette Butt Waste
Experts called for mass awareness among people about the harmful environmental effects of the cigarette butt waste accounting for 17 million kg a year.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Expressing concern over cigarette butts littering, environmentalists have advocated for strict enforcement, industry accountability, and public awareness to curb cigarette-butt pollution in India.
Notably, one significant factor contributing to plastic pollution is the cigarette butts. The filter found in a cigarette is composed of cellulose acetate, which is a type of non-biodegradable plastic. These butts present a substantial environmental challenge as they are often discarded in open spaces. Additionally, they contain harmful chemicals that can adversely affect marine ecosystems.
In India, approximately 113 billion tobacco sticks were manufactured in the period of 2021-2022, with over 100 billion cigarette butts being discarded. The weight of a cigarette butt is about 0.17 grams.
According to reports, around 17 million kg of tobacco waste is disposed of each year.
As per a report of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, cigarettes and their filters account for 19 percent of the total marine debris. This situation poses a threat to marine life as it releases harmful toxins and has a devastating impact on the environment.
Globally, an estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are discarded, as reported by the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The FCTC has been actively addressing this concern, advocating for the tobacco industry to be held responsible for its contribution to environmental pollution.
In India, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on September 9, 2020, to establish guidelines for the disposal of cigarette and bidi butts. Following this directive, the CPCB developed the guidelines in accordance with the NGT's instructions.
The CPCB has proposed potential methods for the utilization of cigarette butts, which include the production of acoustic absorbing materials and the creation of new plastics by blending cellulose acetate pellets with other types of plastics.
It also emphasised the need to raise public awareness regarding the negative effects of littering cigarette butts.
Legal framework
The Parliament enacted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Bill, 2003 in April 2003. This Bill became an Act on May 18, 2003, known as COTPA. The Act applies to all products that contain tobacco in any form and is enforceable throughout India.
The regulations outlined in COPTA Rule, 2003 include a ban on smoking in public areas (which encompasses indoor workplaces) and a prohibition on advertisements, both direct and indirect (although point-of-sale advertising is allowed), as well as sponsorship and promotion of tobacco products.
Reportedly in Switzerland, the penalty for not throwing cigarette butts into bins may attract a fine of amounting to Rs 31,000 in Indian currency.
CPCB on cigarette butts issue
Dr Anil Gupta, Member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday told ETV Bharat that there are certain guidelines from the CPCB on the collection and disposal of these butts. But, there is a lack of enforcement in these guidelines, he said.
"The concept of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) should also be applied in this case. The manufacturer and sellers should be held liable for collection and proper disposal. Presently , the seller and manufacturer are selling. Nobody is responsible, who is going to collect and dispose it," he said.
Gupta, who is also a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said, “The EPR and other sort of mechanism should be implemented or SoP can be made. We should have a proper collection and disposal mechanism."
He also said that he would raise this issue in the upcoming CPCB meeting scheduled to be held on December 19.
Entrepreneur on cigarette waste
Naman Gupta, founder of Code Effort Private Limited on Thursday told ETV Bharat they recycle all the components of paper, tobacco and the fibre. The fibre is used to make different products including toys and gift items, paper is recycled, he said.
He said the government is already supporting through the policies and the enforcement of laws like public smoking. “But, the people are not listening to the policies and not following the policies. What can the government do ? It can impose fines."
Gupta asserted that this is more on the consumer behaviour change than the issue of the policy. "The government is trying to do whatever it can. I don't think the government is at question here. If the people are more educated and aware and opt for good sustainable options, then the problem can be solved," he added.
Environmental expert weighs in
Deepak Ramesh Gaur, an environmental expert, said that environmental disorder is the biggest threat for the entire world. “Not only cigarette butts, every aspect that contributes to the pollution , there should be stringent guidelines. We have to control it . There is a need for a lot of research. This is a big concern," he told ETV Bharat.
The environmentalist further said that there was a need to fix minute elements that affect the environment.
"If we have to become Viksit Bharat by 2047, we have to promote each and every individual working for the environment," he said.
Expressing similar views, another environmentalist asserted that the government must urgently treat cigarette butts as a serious plastic pollutant.
"Cigarette butts are the world’s most littered item, and in India their improper disposal has become a serious but often overlooked environmental threat. Although existing waste-management rules technically cover cigarette filters, there is no strict, dedicated law or strong enforcement mechanism to control their disposal. As a result, billions of toxic, non-biodegradable butts end up in streets, drains, rivers, and soil each year, releasing harmful chemicals and adding to plastic pollution," BS Vohra told ETV Bharat.
He said India urgently needs clearer regulations, fines for littering, and accountability for tobacco companies through EPR.
"At the same time, public awareness and availability of disposal bins must improve. Addressing cigarette-butt pollution is essential for cleaner cities, healthier ecosystems, and a more responsible society. It’s time we recognize this problem and act decisively, through policy, enforcement, and individual responsibility," the environmentalist said.
Referring to companies recycling cigarette waste, he said, "Companies that recycle cigarette butts into useful products are making an important contribution by turning toxic waste into resources. Their innovation shows the potential of recycling, but they cannot solve the problem alone. Strong government rules, public awareness, and tobacco-industry responsibility are essential to support and scale these efforts effectively.
Read More: