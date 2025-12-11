ETV Bharat / bharat

Small In Size, Big In Harm: Environmentalists Push For Urgent Action On Cigarette Butt Waste

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Expressing concern over cigarette butts littering, environmentalists have advocated for strict enforcement, industry accountability, and public awareness to curb cigarette-butt pollution in India.

Notably, one significant factor contributing to plastic pollution is the cigarette butts. The filter found in a cigarette is composed of cellulose acetate, which is a type of non-biodegradable plastic. These butts present a substantial environmental challenge as they are often discarded in open spaces. Additionally, they contain harmful chemicals that can adversely affect marine ecosystems.

In India, approximately 113 billion tobacco sticks were manufactured in the period of 2021-2022, with over 100 billion cigarette butts being discarded. The weight of a cigarette butt is about 0.17 grams.

According to reports, around 17 million kg of tobacco waste is disposed of each year.

As per a report of the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, cigarettes and their filters account for 19 percent of the total marine debris. This situation poses a threat to marine life as it releases harmful toxins and has a devastating impact on the environment.

Globally, an estimated 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are discarded, as reported by the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The FCTC has been actively addressing this concern, advocating for the tobacco industry to be held responsible for its contribution to environmental pollution.

In India, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on September 9, 2020, to establish guidelines for the disposal of cigarette and bidi butts. Following this directive, the CPCB developed the guidelines in accordance with the NGT's instructions.

The CPCB has proposed potential methods for the utilization of cigarette butts, which include the production of acoustic absorbing materials and the creation of new plastics by blending cellulose acetate pellets with other types of plastics.

It also emphasised the need to raise public awareness regarding the negative effects of littering cigarette butts.

Legal framework

The Parliament enacted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Bill, 2003 in April 2003. This Bill became an Act on May 18, 2003, known as COTPA. The Act applies to all products that contain tobacco in any form and is enforceable throughout India.

The regulations outlined in COPTA Rule, 2003 include a ban on smoking in public areas (which encompasses indoor workplaces) and a prohibition on advertisements, both direct and indirect (although point-of-sale advertising is allowed), as well as sponsorship and promotion of tobacco products.

Reportedly in Switzerland, the penalty for not throwing cigarette butts into bins may attract a fine of amounting to Rs 31,000 in Indian currency.