ETV Bharat / bharat

Slovakia National Council Speaker Praises Bihar's Thekua Gifted By PM Modi

Patna: Thekua – the traditional sweet of Bihar – is making waves in Slovakia, underscoring the importance of exchanging such food items or snacks in international diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a box of thekua to Richard Rasi, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, during his two-day visit to Slovakia last month (June 14-16).

Exactly a month later, he (Rasi) posted a video unboxing and tasting the sweet. In the 1.38-minute video posted on X, Rasi opens a handcrafted wooden box, picks one of the four cloth bags kept inside, and pulls out a metal container. He then proceeds to remove its lid, lifts a thekua and takes a bite.

He addresses viewers in Slovak, although an English translation also appears in the video, along with clips of Modi's visit. "Today, I share something unique. When Indian Prime Minister Modi, one of the most powerful men in the world, visited Slovakia, he gifted me these traditional biscuits from the Indian state of Bihar. They are called thekua, and they remind me a little bit of our traditional Slovak biscuits — the ones our mothers used to make," Rasi said in the video.

"So, let me show you what they look like. And of course, I am also very curious to taste them. I am also sharing this with you because in the media, you usually can see official receptions at the highest level in beautiful places, but an important part of diplomacy is also thoughtful gestures like sharing traditional foods and snacks. It can be an icebreaker or make the mood friendlier. And honestly, it is always good to see that stateswomen or statesmen are normal people too," he added.