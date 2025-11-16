ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Slipper Was Raised At Me’: Rohini Acharya Levels Fresh Allegations As Yadav Family Feud Widens

Lalu Prasad Yadav (R) with daughter Rohini Acharya (L) ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, has levelled fresh allegations against her relatives, widening the feud within the family after the election setback. Acharya, who had donated a kidney to her father in 2022, severed her ties with her family, alleging that her relatives accused her of buying an election ticket in exchange for a “dirty kidney”. She also announced her exit from politics yesterday. In a fresh X post, Rohini alleged that she faced “filthy abuses” and a slipper was raised at her. “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was humiliated; filthy abuses were hurled at her, and a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult,” she said. She further said that “out of compulsion”, as a daughter, she left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away. “They tore me away from my maternal home. They left me orphaned. May none of you ever walk my path; may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” her post adds. A screenshot of Rohini Acharya's post on X. The account appears to be hidden now.. (ETV Bharat) On Saturday, Acharya took the blame for the RJD’s devastating loss in the Bihar elections. “I am quitting politics and disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” Rohini posted on social media platform X. In her post, she first wrote only about her decision to leave politics, but later edited it and blamed Sanjay and Rameez.