‘Slipper Was Raised At Me’: Rohini Acharya Levels Fresh Allegations As Yadav Family Feud Widens
After blaming herself for RJD’s poll loss, Rohini claimed she was abused, sidelined and forced out of her family home amid rising tensions.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Patna: Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, has levelled fresh allegations against her relatives, widening the feud within the family after the election setback.
Acharya, who had donated a kidney to her father in 2022, severed her ties with her family, alleging that her relatives accused her of buying an election ticket in exchange for a “dirty kidney”. She also announced her exit from politics yesterday.
In a fresh X post, Rohini alleged that she faced “filthy abuses” and a slipper was raised at her. “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, and a mother was humiliated; filthy abuses were hurled at her, and a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult,” she said.
She further said that “out of compulsion”, as a daughter, she left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away. “They tore me away from my maternal home. They left me orphaned. May none of you ever walk my path; may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” her post adds.
On Saturday, Acharya took the blame for the RJD’s devastating loss in the Bihar elections. “I am quitting politics and disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” Rohini posted on social media platform X. In her post, she first wrote only about her decision to leave politics, but later edited it and blamed Sanjay and Rameez.
She made the allegations public yesterday after an argument with her brother Tejashwi Yadav, sources said, with the latter blaming her for the election defeat.
Haryana-born Sanjay Yadav is a Rajya Sabha member and the ‘man Friday’ of Tejashwi, who was the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc in the just concluded Assembly polls. Rameez is also considered a close aide.
Both of them are believed to wield considerable influence on Tejashwi, which has led to much bitterness in Lalu’s family and among the senior party leaders. Rohini has also been at loggerheads with Sanjay for quite some time.
However, Rohini’s public posts have created a storm in the political circles, as Sanjay is also considered the strategist for Tejashwi. It could queer the pitch for him in light of the dismal performance of the RJD in the Assembly polls. It could also encourage other family members and party leaders to give vent to their feelings against him.
Later in the evening, Rohini left her parents' residence in Patna and boarded a flight to Delhi. Questioned by media persons at the airport, she said, "I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay, Rameez, and Tejashwi. They are the ones who have thrown me out of the family. They don't want to take any responsibility (for defeat). If you call yourself Chanakya, you will be asked questions by party workers."
"The entire nation and the world are asking why the party fared like this. When you take the names of Sanjay and Rameez, you will be thrown out of the house, defamed, abused, and even beaten with slippers...," she added. Sources in Lalu's household said that Rohini is on her way to Singapore after a fight in the family.
This is the second crisis that has hit the Yadav family after elder son Tej Pratap’s ouster from the party. Tej Pratap went on to form his own party and put up an unsuccessful solo contest in the Bihar elections.
Also Read