ETV Bharat / bharat

Sleeper Bus Gangrape Case: Police File 398-page Chargesheet Against Driver, Conductor

The bus in which the alleged gang-rape took place. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a 398-page chargesheet against a sleeper bus driver and conductor for allegedly gangraping a minor during a journey from Greater Noida to Delhi in August, with biological evidence, including semen samples and hair strands, collected from the vehicle forming a key part of the case.

The chargesheet was filed before a city court on September 18 and the court took cognisance on September 24, police said.

The incident allegedly occurred on the night of August 4 when the minor, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, boarded the bus in Greater Noida after being told that it was headed towards Noida Sector 63, where she wanted to go.

According to the police, the minor realised after boarding that there were no other passengers and tried to get off. However, the conductor allegedly prevented her from leaving and locked the door.

The bus subsequently travelled towards Delhi and the minor was allegedly assaulted inside it before being dropped near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal, where she filed a police complaint. Taking immediate action, police traced the bus and arrested the bus driver and the conductor, police said.

Multiple police teams examined CCTV footage along the route and traced the bus to a parking area in Timarpur within hours, leading to the arrest of driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep, both residents of Kanpur.

The chargesheet has cited 10 police personnel, doctors and others as witnesses. During the forensic examination of the bus, investigators recovered biological evidence, including alleged semen samples and hair strands, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.