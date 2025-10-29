ETV Bharat / bharat

Sleeper Bus Accidents: IRF Calls For Strict Adherence To Code Of Bus Body Design

New Delhi: International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday expressed deep concerns at recent incidents of fires involving sleeper buses, that claimed over 40 lives, and called for strict adherence to code of bus body design. IRF is a global road safety body working for better and safer roads across the world.

IRF said the latest bus fire incidents highlight the same persistent dangers: flammable interiors, blocked or narrow exits, missing or faulty emergency windows, no fire safety gear, precious little time to escape, and inadequately trained staff.

It said the existing code of practice for bus body design has strict norms for safety of passengers. These include mandatory fire extinguishers, mandatory speed governors, fixed time of drivers to avoid fatigue, while fitness certificates are managed.

According to IRF, the number of deaths in recent bus accidents could have been avoided with timely help and that delay was caused in cutting the bus body to bring out the injured and other passengers.