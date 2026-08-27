ETV Bharat / bharat

Sleep Cycle Hampered: Loco Pilots Urge Review Of Continuous Night Duty

The number of consecutive night duties matters because loco pilots need enough time to recover and get proper sleep before coming for duty. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Several loco staff have called for a review of the night duty, as it takes a toll on the human body. When they have duty on four to five consecutive nights, the normal sleep cycle gets disturbed. Though they have to sleep during the day, getting proper and restful sleep is not always easy, leading to tiredness.

"As a running staff member, I am not exempt from this, so I face many issues during continuous night duties. Sometimes, I take medicine for stomach wellness just to feel a little fresh before duty. Even then, I experience issues like heaviness in the head and general tiredness," Chandi Prashad, a loco pilot, said.

Prashad said he is accustomed to sleeping for fewer hours since childhood and can somehow manage with it. But not everyone can cope with it, and many of his colleagues face a lot of difficulty when their night duties continue beyond the prescribed limit.

"A few years ago, a report was prepared by a doctor from Nagpur that highlighted several problems when you have to stand continuously in a confined space, the effects of continuous exposure and prolonged working conditions, and the various physical problems that can develop. At that time, the report was widely highlighted because it specifically examined the working conditions inside the locomotive cab and how they affect the health of loco pilots," he said.

According to South Coast Railway Mazdoor Union (SCoRMU) members, a discrepancy has emerged in the methodology adopted by the Crew Management System (CMS) for calculating continuous night duties of running staff, raising concerns over its alignment with the statutory provisions governing duty hours and rest.

Presently, CMS identifies continuous night duties based on duties performed between midnight and 6 am. However, the Railway Servants (Hours of Work and Period of Rest) Rules, 2005, define "night" as the period between 10 pm and 6 am.

"The difference in the time window has raised concerns among running staff over whether the CMS calculation accurately reflects the statutory definition of night duty," it stated.

The issue is now being sought for review by the Railway Board regarding the existing CMS provisions and the methodology used for identifying continuous night duties. The staff are seeking clarity on whether the CMS software should be modified to calculate night duties strictly according to the 10 pm to 6 am statutory definition.